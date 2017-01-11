News By Tag
IHDI Acknowledges the Baby K'tan Baby Carrier as "Hip Healthy"
With Hip Dysplasia awareness on the rise, the concern over healthy hip positioning in infant products has become a growing focus for parents and caregivers. Dislocation of the hip is primarily a concern during the early months of infancy, when the hips are not yet developed and the ligaments are still weak. If the hips are forced into a stretched-out position with legs held in extension and knees straight (the opposite of the fetal position), the risk of hip dysplasia or hip dislocation increases.
Yet, in an industry wrought with constantly changing safety regulations and standards, this concern has received wide consumer attention with little government guidelines.
"There is no official requirement to test specifically for hip healthy positioning in a baby carrier," says Michal Chesal, President and Co-Founder of Baby K'tan, LLC. "Without a standard requirement in place, we took it upon ourselves to ensure that our products met not only all government standards, but also those others that we felt were important for safe and healthy babywearing."
Following IHDI's implementation of a product acknowledgement program, the brand submitted their flagship product, the Baby K'tan Baby Carrier, for review and subsequently received approval. The acknowledgment affirms that the Baby K'tan Baby Carrier encourages hip healthy development – hips spread naturally, with thighs supported and knees bent.
About IHDI
The International Hip Dysplasia Institute
About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan, LLC
The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally.
Alyson Daley
***@babyktan.com
