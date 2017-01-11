 
Industry News





IHDI Acknowledges the Baby K'tan Baby Carrier as "Hip Healthy"

 
 
International Hip Dysplasia Institute
International Hip Dysplasia Institute
 
DAVIE, Fla. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The International Hip Dysplasia Institute has acknowledged the Baby K'tan Baby Carrier as a "hip-healthy" product when used as directed. This acknowledgement will sit alongside the brand's ASTM Sling Safety standard approval and EU safety standard certification.

With Hip Dysplasia awareness on the rise, the concern over healthy hip positioning in infant products has become a growing focus for parents and caregivers. Dislocation of the hip is primarily a concern during the early months of infancy, when the hips are not yet developed and the ligaments are still weak. If the hips are forced into a stretched-out position with legs held in extension and knees straight (the opposite of the fetal position), the risk of hip dysplasia or hip dislocation increases.

Yet, in an industry wrought with constantly changing safety regulations and standards, this concern has received wide consumer attention with little government guidelines.

"There is no official requirement to test specifically for hip healthy positioning in a baby carrier," says Michal Chesal, President and Co-Founder of Baby K'tan, LLC. "Without a standard requirement in place, we took it upon ourselves to ensure that our products met not only all government standards, but also those others that we felt were important for safe and healthy babywearing."

Following IHDI's implementation of a product acknowledgement program, the brand submitted their flagship product, the Baby K'tan Baby Carrier, for review and subsequently received approval. The acknowledgment affirms that the Baby K'tan Baby Carrier encourages hip healthy development – hips spread naturally, with thighs supported and knees bent.

About IHDI

The International Hip Dysplasia Institute (http://hipdysplasia.org/baby-wearing/) (IHDI) is a collaborative, international, not-for-profit effort to improve the health and quality of life of those affected by hip dysplasia. Their goal is to provide education to patients, families, and physicians as the most comprehensive and reliable resource for knowledge about hip dysplasia in its various forms.

About Baby K'tan

Baby K'tan, LLC (http://www.babyktan.com/info.html)is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.

The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.

