Country(s)
Industry News
The world's leading patient self-management model is now backed by over 300 peer-reviewed published studies
Over a decade of third-party research anchors PAM as the gold standard for measuring self-management capabilities and confirms that increasing activation leads to healthier patients, higher patient satisfaction and lower healthcare costs
PORTLAND, Ore. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The leading provider of health activation solutions and services, Insignia Health, reached a milestone recently with publication of the 300th independent, peer-reviewed research study using the Patient Activation Measure® (PAM®) as a key variable.
Since 2004, an increasing number of published studies have proven how PAM pinpoints individuals at risk for adverse health outcomes and excess utilization. Lower activation indicates a greater likelihood for hospitalization, use of emergency services, and developing a chronic health condition. The foremost benefit to determining one's activation level is that care plans can be tailored accordingly to affect positive behavioral changes and increase activation.
"The growing body of research utilizing PAM means that we are learning from researchers all over the world about patient activation in different settings and with different population groups," said Dr. Judith Hibbard, Research Professor, Health Policy Research Group, University of Oregon. "This mounting base of evidence continues to indicate that patient activation is a key driver of health outcomes, costs, and patient experiences,"
This industry-changing research has validated PAM in 27 languages, across the most prevalent health conditions and throughout diverse populations in over 20 countries. Health professionals around the world use PAM as a vital sign to quantify the effectiveness of individual treatments and care plans, as well as large-scale population health improvement programs.
Major health systems, hospitals, insurers and population health organizations across the United States, as well as NHS England, use PAM to improve health outcomes, reduce costs and deliver high-quality, patient-centered care.
"We have witnessed our clients transform the way they provide healthcare by better identifying patients at risk, appropriately allocating resources to those who can improve and tailoring guidance and care plans to individual activation levels. These tools reduce hospital admissions and re-admissions, improve the health of patients with chronic conditions and reduce the overall cost of healthcare,"
PAM is a National Quality Forum (NQF) endorsed measure for Patient- and Family-Centered care, is mandated by state Medicaid programs in a number of states including New York and Washington, and is part of MACRA as a merit-based incentive payment system measure for Medicare reimbursement.
The research studies listed below reflect the Patient Activation Measure's impressive predictive properties for utilization and diagnosis. The full list of published studies can be found at www.insigniahealth.com/
Multi-Year Study Recommends Using Patient Activation Measure® Scores to Identify Patients with Greater Likelihood for Ambulatory Care Sensitive Hospitalization and Emergency Department Use
Improving Population Health Management Strategies: Identifying Patients Who Are More Likely to Be Users of Avoidable Costly Care and Those More Likely to Develop a New Chronic Disease
Adding a Measure of Patient Self-Management Capability to Risk Assessment Can Improve Prediction of High Costs
###
About Insignia Health: Insignia Health is the gold standard provider of patient activation solutions that pinpoint population health risk, improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and increase patient/member satisfaction. The Patient Activation Measure® (PAM®) is a predictive powerhouse backed by over a decade of health activation research and insight gained from supporting hospitals, health systems, health plans, life science firms and government agencies around the globe. Our products and services help organizations exceed performance objectives by measuring activation and tailoring care programs to specific activation levels. We strive to lessen disease, illness burden and premature deaths around the world. Insignia Health is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Visit www.insigniahealth.com, email info@insigniahealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Contact
Sherry McVey
***@insigniahealth.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse