Georgian Landscape Design wins "Best of Houzz" for 5th straight year
Georgian Landscape Design has won "Best Of Design & Customer Satisfaction" on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design.
The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. A "Best Of Houzz 2017" badge will appear on winners' profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.
"We are once again honored to have been selected as "Best of Houzz" both for our Designs and our Client Satisfaction. We recognize the global influence that Houzz has within the design community, and the impact that these awards have had on our business. Countless prospective clients call us each week after having viewed our work, and our reviews on Houzz - a real testament to their reach, and validity in the home improvement marketplace. I would be remiss however, if I didn't share the credit for these accomplishments with our installation parter North Georgia Landscape Management. Jeremy Talboy & his teams provide the firepower to make our design efforts come to life for our clients."
"We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Georgian Landscape Design," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."
About Georgian Landscape Design
GLD is a full service Landscape Design / Build firm. Our goal is to make every client our friends for life by providing not only the complete pallete of outdoor living products and services, but by striving to give our clients 110% of what they envisioned in their landscapes. We're not happy until our clients are thrilled!
About Houzz
Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.
Contact
GLD Ed Szczesniak
404-423-8448
***@georgianlandscape.com
