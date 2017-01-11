Z-Sides release flagship album 'Ad Infinitum'

End

-- The Bay Area indie heroes known as Z-Sides have released their new LP powerhouse, "Ad Infinitum."Like the rest of the Z-Sides repertoire, the full-length record has been proudly published as an independent release without the direction or support of the corporate music industry. Raw and unpolished, yet sparkling like an uncut diamond on an exotic shore, "Ad Infinitum" takes its place among the great works of subculture art and proves that Z-Sides are keeping indie rock relevant in 2017 and beyond.A sneak preview of the record has been made available at the Z-Sides official BandCamp page here: https://z-sides.bandcamp.com/album/ad-infinitum.Z-Sides cite as influences '90s mainstays like My Bloody Valentine,Yo La Tengo, Teenage Fanclub and Wilco, but also less intuitive picks like U2, REM, Rush, Dream Theater, and Yes. Their sound is organic, cruising, sometimes driving and aggressive, other times narrative and rolling in the groove. Fans of records like "More Fun in the New World" by X and "Bee Thousand" by Guided by Voices will find a rare treat in "Ad Infinitum," while new kids to the sound will find it growing on them until the realization sinks in –Tracks of particular note include power-pop opening track, "Fortune Hunter," surprising acoustic roller, "Something Begun," and the back-to-back pairing of "Non-Plussed"and "Paper Thin," the chunky, bassy grooves of which dovetail together nicely. "Good Thing Going" is slated to be one of those crowd pleasers Z-Sides will play near the end of their set for a strong finish, while the uber fuzz and telephoned vocals of "One Small Person" showcase primary songwriter Lane Pianta's fearless creativity.For Pianta, the quality of these songs comes from equal parts earnestness and hard work."At its best, I think music can be the most life-affirming of all the arts," he writes, "but it's also one of the most demanding. Sometimes it seems as if, for every grace note, a pound of flesh will be required. So, I think it's important to try to put something forward that gives listeners a genuine glimpse into who we are as people trying to make our way in the 21st century."The audible humanity of "Ad Infinitum" isn't the only element setting Z-Sides apart from the legions of me-too music groups, but it might be the most endearing. Besides a tone that can be reminiscent of Fugazi's mellower moments while evoking thoughts of fringe punk bands like Husker Du and 7 Seconds, Z-Sides' new record sports verve, passion, narrative and even bits of philosophy."Making music this way is not the normal thing," says Pianta, "but if you hope to make something extraordinary, you can't conform to everyday expectations. You have to push yourself into unfamiliar territory at some point in each song, or else it's hardly worth the effort of putting an album together at all. If you're not a little uncomfortable with some of the truths you're expressing about yourself, you may not be expressing quite enough."Z-Sides are Lane Pianta, Joe Rubio, and Steve Chait. In addition to their considerable talents, "Ad Infinitum" also features arresting performances by cellist Michelle Kwon. Studio production is by Angelo Rossi of the Cave Studios in Mountain View, CA, with mastering by Vince Hudson."Ad Infinitum" by Z-Sides is available at over 700 online music stores worldwide beginning 30 December 2016, or from their official BandCamp page now. Get in early, indie rock, post-punk and power pop fans. Very early.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com