Peconic Landing receives Platinum level LEED® Certification

 
 
Peconic Landing's new apartment building.
Peconic Landing's new apartment building.
 
GREENPORT, N.Y. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Peconic Landing is excited to announce its new expansion apartment building has received a Platinum-level Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design [LEED®] certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

The certification is given to construction projects that aim for sustainability by creating cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings.

"Peconic Landing's LEED certification demonstrates tremendous green building leadership," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. "Peconic Landing serves as a prime example of how the work of innovative building projects can use local solutions to make a global impact on the environment."

The LEED rating system, developed by the USGBC, is the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance, according to the council. There are four levels of the LEED certification with Platinum being the top tier.

The community achieved Platinum level certification by implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in: sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

To receive the certification, Peconic Landing installed low-flow fixtures and shower heads which will equate to a 20 percent reduction in water usage as compared to other apartment homes. Energy Star appliances were also incorporated in each of the 46 one-bedroom apartments, with walls being triple insulated by environmentally sound materials to regulate temperature. Drought-resistant flowers and shrubs now cover nearly ninety-percent of the newly landscaped areas around the expansion, among other energy saving efforts.

"We understand that a community like Peconic Landing is unique to the East End. We want to ensure that we are being good neighbors by embracing environmental stewardship opportunities," said Robert J. Syron, President and CEO of Peconic Landing. "While this LEED certification is a good example of that commitment, our sustainability efforts are ongoing. We have an active and engaged group of members who continue to advocate for 'living green.'"

Other efforts for improving environmental sustainability include the use of green cleaners and detergents when requested by members. Native plants are embraced in landscaping efforts, with irrigation used at a minimum. The community also limits pesticide and fertilizer use by introducing guinea hens to the campus each summer.

Peconic Landing has also incorporated low-energy compact fluorescent lighting where possible and has converted nearly 200 showerheads in the existing apartments and cottages to the same low-flow water savings technology utilized in expansion efforts.

"While being environmentally sound, these are also economically smart decisions for the community," Mr. Syron said. "Our members are passionate about preserving our local environment because many of them are local to the North Fork."

Peconic Landing's 144-acre campus is made up of 109 cottages and 187 apartments for residential living, 26-one bedroom assisted-living apartments and a health center with accommodations for 43 members in skilled nursing, 17 individuals in short-term rehabilitation, and 16 members in memory support.

For more information about "living green" at Peconic Landing, please visit http://peconiclanding.com.

# # #

Peconic Landing is an innovative, not-for-profit CCAC-CARF-accredited continuing care retirement community (CCRC) located on the waterfront in Greenport, N.Y., on the North Fork of Long Island. Among its long list of achievements, Peconic Landing is the only equity-based LifeCare community in the state of New York. It is a member of LeadingAge and LeadingAge New York and embraces a healthy, active lifestyle infused with a sense of exploration, creativity, and generosity of spirit.​

Carrie Miller
***@peconiclanding.org
