Spectrum Sports Partners With Honey Stinger To Fuel "RunCatalina"
Honey Stinger to provide replenishing snacks for runners during several racing events hosted on Catalina Island.
Honey Stinger, a recognized food retailer among trail runners, creates nutritious and reenergizing honey-based snacks helpful for workout recovery. RunCatalina participants will be provided with complimentary wafers and chews to help refuel as they run the rugged landscape of Catalina Island.
"Honey Stinger's ethos and strategy is a perfect fit for not just RunCatalina, but rather the entire Catalina Island community and its pride in the conservation efforts," said Mike Bone, Race Director of Spectrum Sports. "Through our partnership with Honey Stinger, we are eager to provide the good nutrition and proper refueling that the participants need to keep their energy high throughout the rigorous course."
Hosted by Spectrum Sports, RunCatalina events allow trail runners to experience Catalina Island's 50 miles of coastline and 42,000 acres of beautiful scenery through several major running events. The variety of races allows all types of runners to enjoy the impressive location.
Spectrum Sports focuses on promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle through its sporting events production and partnerships with beneficial brands such as Honey Stinger. To find out more about Spectrum Sports events, visit http://spectrumsports.net/
ABOUT SPECTRUM SPORTS MANAGEMENT, INC.
As the leading Southern California-based event management and production company, Spectrum Sports Management has produced more than 150sports events since its launch in 2001. From 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and Marathon races, to charity golf, and the prestigious Northern Trust Open on the PGA TOUR's West Coast swing, all hosted throughout the Southland, to Disney's annual character-themed race productions, Spectrum is a leader of hosting large-scale events that welcome athletes and families of all ages and experience. For more information on the Spectrum's category expertise and upcoming events, visit: spectrumsports.net.
ABOUT HONEY STINGER
Located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Honey Stinger makes nutritious and great tasting honey-based foods including energy bars, protein bars, energy gels, organic waffles, organic chews, kids specific snacks and our very own Organic Wildflower Honey. Fueling more than just the country's top cyclists, runners, triathletes and teams, Honey Stinger products may be found at specialty sporting goods retailers, natural food grocers and honeystinger.com.
