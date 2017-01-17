 
Real-Life Page Turner Becomes Platform to Improve Lives of Medically Fragile Foster Babies

Keeping Kyrie is a story that needed to be told, as Kyrie was born with Pierre Robin Sequence. The author shares her personal journey in hopes that it will help new foster parents and parents of babies born with issues like Kyrie.
 
 
TULSA, Okla. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Having fostered more than seventy children, six children with special needs became a permanent part of the Christensen family. Each child had their own painful experiences from which they needed to heal. Dr. Christensen frequently used her knowledge and experience as a Marriage and Family therapist to help the children; she also did what she could to try to preserve contact with the birth parents, if they were willing.

Keeping Kyrie is the platform to advocate for change to improve the lives of foster babies who are medically fragile. The hope is that it will be somewhat educational for new foster parents as well as new parents of medically fragile babies with issues like Kyrie. The intent was also to share with social workers and medical professionals what it's like to foster children, and the kinds of things faced every day as a family, so that they could see and learn from the Christensen's first-hand perspective.

The heartfelt family memoir is captivating readers. Paige Lovitt of Reader Views says, "I thoroughly enjoyed reading Keeping Kyrie by Emily Christensen, Ph.D., and I highly recommend it for social workers, counselors, persons considering fostering or adopting, and medical professionals who deal with the health needs of children." Kristine Morris of Foreword Reviews found the book to be an intense read offering, "The emotions Christensen evokes are wide-ranging as she tells the harrowing, tragic, and joyful stories of all that's involved in their calling to nurture fragile, troubled, and often damaged beings; the intensity of her writing makes it hard to put the book down. Keeping Kyrie is a Semi-Finalist in Goodreads Readers' Choice Awards for 2016.

About the Author

Dr. Emily Christensen works as a counselor, helping couples and families to heal emotional wounds, overcome addictions, and live after the manner of happiness. Her private practice began in 2004, with a focus on forensic trauma, Deaf issues, and rural childhood services. She has earned a B.S. in Human Development, an M.S. in Professional Counseling, an M.Div. in Pastoral Counseling, and a Ph.D. in Marriage and Family Therapy, and is doing post-doc work in Hebrew and Jewish Studies.

After joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2009, Emily served a thirty-month mission with the international research team of FamilySearch Worldwide Support, followed by a two-year extension doing special projects for the Family History Department. She began serving as an LDS chaplain in 2014.

Emily has been journaling since she was in the second grade and blogging for twelve years. She is deaf, receiving bilateral cochlear implants in 2010, and maintains her love for sign language. She chooses books over television, and organics over processed. She thinks nothing is as close to flying as ballroom dancing. She also enjoys playing outside, running, kayaking, and cycling. She is in love with words and writes every day no matter what. Dr. Christensen is happily married to her husband who writes musical theater, and she and her husband have adopted six children from foster care.

"Keeping Kyrie" (ISBN 9780997758801, HWC Press LLC, 2016) can be purchased in hardback and paperback through major online retailers, and at http://www.housewifeclassstore.com/ with or without autographs of the children. The audiobook is scheduled for release in 2017. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/KeepingKyrie/ and http://housewifeclass.com/. Publicity contact: www.ReaderViews.com. Review copies available upon request.

Click to Share