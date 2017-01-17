 
News By Tag
* Young Adult Fantasy Novel
* Teen Social Issues
* New books
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Coppell
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

Moonbeam Award-Winning Debut Novelist Weaves Tough Social Issues into an Inspirational Fantasy Tale

Jane Alvey Harris introduces a worldly fantasy relevant to these times. With her dad in prison and her mom strung out on pain meds, Emily is left to care for herself and her siblings. She thinks she's okay - until she starts hearing voices.
 
 
Riven
Riven
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Young Adult Fantasy Novel
* Teen Social Issues
* New books

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Coppell - Texas - US

COPPELL, Texas - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Unable to cope with reality and the overwhelming stressors in her life, Emily begins to self-medicate, causing nightmares from her childhood to resurface, along with the fairytale creatures she conjured up as a young girl. Fairytale creatures that need her help. In her debut novel, "Riven," Jane Alvey Harris has created a strong, inspirational character that will resonate with people of all ages.

The return of her childhood abuser triggers Emily's need to escape to the First Realm, a place where she is a powerful force. Emily is content to remain in her fairytale world, but soon discovers her demons have followed her. Emily must overcome her greatest fears in order to help those she left behind in the real world before it's' too late.

Just published in August 2016, "Riven" is already an award winner, bringing home the gold medal for YA fiction  in the Moonbeam Children's Book Awards, as well as winning the Young Adult category in the Publishers Weekly BookLife Prize in Fiction. "Riven" has quickly developed a phenomenal fan base of young adults, and not so young adults, alike. Faryal Jabbar, age 14, is a young adult book reviewer for Reader Views, and had this to say, "Personally, I have always been curious about people who have split personalities, and about human psychology, so I was excited and surprised to find a book that features the different voices of a character." Adult fan, Michael Gebhard, creator of DogTales, urges, "I know the target audience for her book is younger than me, but if you love to read, you'll enjoy this book no matter what age you are!"

About the Author

Jane Alvey Harris has a Humanities degree from Brigham Young University with emphases in Art History, Italian Language, and Studio Art. She's CRAZY about the visual and performing arts! She enjoys playing classical piano, painting & sketching, singing & acting, and especially writing poetry & prose. But, her real passion is PEOPLE. She loves to watch and study what makes us tick as human beings. Definitely a dreamer, her favorite thing to do is to weave together sublime settings and stories for characters to live and learn in...herself included. Jane currently lives in an enchanted fairy-princess castle in Dallas, Texas, with her three often-adorable children and their three seldom-adorable cats.

"Riven" (ISBN 978-1944244163, Jane Alvey Harris, 2016) Can be purchased through local and online bookstores. For more information, visit http://www.janealveyharris.com. Publicity contact: www.ReaderViews.com. Review copies available upon request.

Media Contact
Reader Views
admin@readerviews.com
End
Source:Jane Alvey Harris
Email:***@readerviews.com Email Verified
Tags:Young Adult Fantasy Novel, Teen Social Issues, New books
Industry:Books
Location:Coppell - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reader Views News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share