Moonbeam Award-Winning Debut Novelist Weaves Tough Social Issues into an Inspirational Fantasy Tale
Jane Alvey Harris introduces a worldly fantasy relevant to these times. With her dad in prison and her mom strung out on pain meds, Emily is left to care for herself and her siblings. She thinks she's okay - until she starts hearing voices.
The return of her childhood abuser triggers Emily's need to escape to the First Realm, a place where she is a powerful force. Emily is content to remain in her fairytale world, but soon discovers her demons have followed her. Emily must overcome her greatest fears in order to help those she left behind in the real world before it's' too late.
Just published in August 2016, "Riven" is already an award winner, bringing home the gold medal for YA fiction in the Moonbeam Children's Book Awards, as well as winning the Young Adult category in the Publishers Weekly BookLife Prize in Fiction. "Riven" has quickly developed a phenomenal fan base of young adults, and not so young adults, alike. Faryal Jabbar, age 14, is a young adult book reviewer for Reader Views, and had this to say, "Personally, I have always been curious about people who have split personalities, and about human psychology, so I was excited and surprised to find a book that features the different voices of a character." Adult fan, Michael Gebhard, creator of DogTales, urges, "I know the target audience for her book is younger than me, but if you love to read, you'll enjoy this book no matter what age you are!"
About the Author
Jane Alvey Harris has a Humanities degree from Brigham Young University with emphases in Art History, Italian Language, and Studio Art. She's CRAZY about the visual and performing arts! She enjoys playing classical piano, painting & sketching, singing & acting, and especially writing poetry & prose. But, her real passion is PEOPLE. She loves to watch and study what makes us tick as human beings. Definitely a dreamer, her favorite thing to do is to weave together sublime settings and stories for characters to live and learn in...herself included. Jane currently lives in an enchanted fairy-princess castle in Dallas, Texas, with her three often-adorable children and their three seldom-adorable cats.
"Riven" (ISBN 978-1944244163, Jane Alvey Harris, 2016) Can be purchased through local and online bookstores. For more information, visit http://www.janealveyharris.com. Publicity contact: www.ReaderViews.com. Review copies available upon request.
Media Contact
Reader Views
admin@readerviews.com
