News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Self-Face the Widest Range of Product Packaging with the New Power Zone® Kwik-Set™ System
Incorporating both center push and side push technologies, while also offering the flexibility to order in bulk or pre-assembled, the System provides a single solution for total shelf management.
To further increase the convenience and labor savings of self-facing, the Tracks and Dividers can be easily added, removed or adjusted by sliding along the Front Rail–all while product remains on the shelf.
Dividers and Tracks engage and disengage easily for trouble-free installations and quick set changes, offering unlimited spacing configurations. A spring-loaded lock tab allows easy adjustment of facing width and automatically locks into place, maintaining facing width integrity.
The center push option provides consistent, center-of-product force for most packaging shapes and styles including round and irregularly-
Components can ship pre-assembled for box-to-shelf installation to minimize labor, or in bulk by category to minimize freight.
FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.
For more information, or to request a free FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com. View the product web page at Power Zone® Kwik-Set™ Self-facing System (http://www.ffr.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse