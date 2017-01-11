 
News By Tag
* HISCI
* Healthcare Supply Chain
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute Announces Long-Term Strategic Priorities

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* HISCI
* Healthcare Supply Chain

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
* Projects

WASHINGTON - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute (HISCI) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the Association's new strategic direction.  Based on member input and commentary on the challenges facing all suppliers in the healthcare supply chain industry, HISCI will focus on the following four key areas:

Contracting: Developing supply chain efficiencies and undertaking industry research and analysis, with an initial focus on updating and enhancing HISCI's Best Practices Roster

Cross Referencing: Working with Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) to link products and services to standard industry codes

Product/Inventory Codes: Assisting industry suppliers to meet the Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) requirements and advocating to help define the product attributes that must be provided for every GTIN

Vendor Credentialing Requirements: Continuing work on streamlining and harmonizing credentialing requirements and reducing the burden on both suppliers and the healthcare providers they serve

"These top priorities are the accumulation of one year of feedback, research and planning centered on how HISCI will deliver specific solutions that will best support our suppliers and other members," said HISCI Board Chair, Bob Glover. "Our main focus on the most significant industry issues is the first step in delivering results to our membership, shows we are fully aware of their challenges, and demonstrates we are committed to resolving those challenges together."

HISCI is in the process of forming committees around each strategic priority, which will be tasked with identifying next steps and key areas of work with tangible results for our membership in 2017.

Information on these committees, including periodic HISCI updates and ways for individuals to become involved, will be made available via e-mail and on http://www.hiscionline.org.

###

About the Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute

The Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute (HISCI) is a collaborative association that represents the healthcare supply chain, including suppliers, manufacturers, and group purchasing organizations. HISCI's mission is to be a "performance improvement" organization, dedicated to improving and increasing efficiencies within the healthcare supply chain through best practice sharing, education and networking. HISCI is the only organization that brings together all elements of the supply chain to help improve the healthcare industry. To learn more, visit www.hiscionline.org.

Contact
Katherine Vasko
Marketing Manager
***@hiscionline.org
End
Source:
Email:***@hiscionline.org
Posted By:***@hiscionline.org Email Verified
Tags:HISCI, Healthcare Supply Chain
Industry:Health
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share