News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute Announces Long-Term Strategic Priorities
Contracting: Developing supply chain efficiencies and undertaking industry research and analysis, with an initial focus on updating and enhancing HISCI's Best Practices Roster
Cross Referencing: Working with Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) to link products and services to standard industry codes
Product/Inventory Codes: Assisting industry suppliers to meet the Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) requirements and advocating to help define the product attributes that must be provided for every GTIN
Vendor Credentialing Requirements: Continuing work on streamlining and harmonizing credentialing requirements and reducing the burden on both suppliers and the healthcare providers they serve
"These top priorities are the accumulation of one year of feedback, research and planning centered on how HISCI will deliver specific solutions that will best support our suppliers and other members," said HISCI Board Chair, Bob Glover. "Our main focus on the most significant industry issues is the first step in delivering results to our membership, shows we are fully aware of their challenges, and demonstrates we are committed to resolving those challenges together."
HISCI is in the process of forming committees around each strategic priority, which will be tasked with identifying next steps and key areas of work with tangible results for our membership in 2017.
Information on these committees, including periodic HISCI updates and ways for individuals to become involved, will be made available via e-mail and on http://www.hiscionline.org.
###
About the Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute
The Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute (HISCI) is a collaborative association that represents the healthcare supply chain, including suppliers, manufacturers, and group purchasing organizations. HISCI's mission is to be a "performance improvement"
Contact
Katherine Vasko
Marketing Manager
***@hiscionline.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse