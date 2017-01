Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute Announces Long-Term Strategic Priorities

Contact

-- The Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute (HISCI) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the Association's new strategic direction. Based on member input and commentary on the challenges facing all suppliers in the healthcare supply chain industry, HISCI will focus on the following four key areas:: Developing supply chain efficiencies and undertaking industry research and analysis, with an initial focus on updating and enhancing HISCI's Best Practices Roster: Working with Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) to link products and services to standard industry codes: Assisting industry suppliers to meet the Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) requirements and advocating to help define the product attributes that must be provided for every GTIN: Continuing work on streamlining and harmonizing credentialing requirements and reducing the burden on both suppliers and the healthcare providers they serve"These top priorities are the accumulation of one year of feedback, research and planning centered on how HISCI will deliver specific solutions that will best support our suppliers and other members," said HISCI Board Chair, Bob Glover. "Our main focus on the most significant industry issues is the first step in delivering results to our membership, shows we are fully aware of their challenges, and demonstrates we are committed to resolving those challenges together."HISCI is in the process of forming committees around each strategic priority, which will be tasked with identifying next steps and key areas of work with tangible results for our membership in 2017.Information on these committees, including periodic HISCI updates and ways for individuals to become involved, will be made available via e-mail and on http://www.hiscionline.org ###The Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute (HISCI) is a collaborative association that represents the healthcare supply chain, including suppliers, manufacturers, and group purchasing organizations. HISCI's mission is to be a "performance improvement"organization, dedicated to improving and increasing efficiencies within the healthcare supply chain through best practice sharing, education and networking. HISCI is the only organization that brings together all elements of the supply chain to help improve the healthcare industry. To learn more, visit www.hiscionline.org.