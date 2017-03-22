News By Tag
How secure is the European grid?
SMi announced: Recent reports about the allegedly cyber attacks on the U.S's electricity grid have sparked concerned for the global utility sector.
Following this, SMi is delighted to announce the return of the European Smart Grid Conference which will take place on the 21st-22nd March in London. With a global representative from Belgium; Brazil; Denmark; Italy; Norway; Netherlands;
The 2017 show provides a platform for those working in the utility sector to meet and discuss latest regulatory standards, advances in technological solutions, the latest smart metering programmes, European utility market dynamics, advances in construction and technology, communication and human issues and how to overcome them.
Notable presenters at the conference includes National Grid, Enel SpA, European Network for Cyber Security (ENCS), Energinet DK, ElaadNl & Enexis, Smart Energy Code Company (SECCo), MITRE, CPqD, Toreon CVBA, Norwegian Centre for Information Security (NorSIS) Smart Energy Demand Coalition (SEDC), SecurityMatters, Smart Energy GB,ONRIZ gcv, Smart Homes and Building Associations.
7th Annual European Smart Grid Cyber Security
21st – 22nd March 2017
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
