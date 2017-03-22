 
News By Tag
* Smart Grid
* Cyber Security
* Utilites
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Central London
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


How secure is the European grid?

SMi announced: Recent reports about the allegedly cyber attacks on the U.S's electricity grid have sparked concerned for the global utility sector.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Smart Grid
Cyber Security
Utilites

Industry:
Security

Location:
Central London - London, Greater - England

CENTRAL LONDON, England - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- With many recent articles initiating cyberattacks on the U.S' electricity grid, there is now a renewed concern for the utility sector not only in the U.S but also globally. The utility's grid is highly monitored because any disruptions may have disastrous effect on the public sector services such as medical and emergency services as well as for businesses in the private sector.*

Following this, SMi is delighted to announce the return of the European Smart Grid Conference which will take place on the 21st-22nd March in London.  With a global representative from Belgium; Brazil; Denmark; Italy; Norway; Netherlands; UK and USA, the two-day conference has been crafted to help utility companies to enhance control on their smart grid.

The 2017 show provides a platform for those working in the utility sector to meet and discuss latest regulatory standards, advances in technological solutions, the latest smart metering programmes, European utility market dynamics, advances in construction and technology, communication and human issues and how to overcome them.

Notable presenters at the conference includes National Grid, Enel SpA, European Network for Cyber Security (ENCS), Energinet DK, ElaadNl & Enexis, Smart Energy Code Company (SECCo), MITRE, CPqD, Toreon CVBA, Norwegian Centre for Information Security (NorSIS) Smart Energy Demand Coalition (SEDC), SecurityMatters, Smart Energy GB,ONRIZ gcv, Smart Homes and Building Associations.

For those looking to attend, there is a £100 early bird saving available online ending on 31st January 2017.

Further information is available at https://www.smi-online.co.uk/utility/uk/european-smart-gr...

*Source: The Washington Post  https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/ru...

7th Annual European Smart Grid Cyber Security

21st – 22nd March 2017

Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK

Proudly sponsored by Nozomi Networks

https://www.smi-online.co.uk/utility/uk/european-smart-grid-cyber-security

Media: Contact Theresa Chung on tchung@smi-online.co.uk

Sponsors/Exhibitors: Contact Sadia Malick on +44(0) 207 827 6168, smalick@smi-online.co.uk

Delegates/Groups: Contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156, agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

_______________________________________________________________

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the worlds most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
SMi Group
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Smart Grid, Cyber Security, Utilites
Industry:Security
Location:Central London - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share