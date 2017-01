How secure is the European grid?

SMi announced: Recent reports about the allegedly cyber attacks on the U.S's electricity grid have sparked concerned for the global utility sector.

With many recent articles initiating cyberattacks on the U.S' electricity grid, there is now a renewed concern for the utility sector not only in the U.S but also globally. The utility's grid is highly monitored because any disruptions may have disastrous effect on the public sector services such as medical and emergency services as well as for businesses in the private sector.

Following this, SMi is delighted to announce the return of the 7th Annual European Smart Grid Cyber Security conference which will take place on 21st – 22nd March 2017 in London. With a global representative from Belgium; Brazil; Denmark; Italy; Norway; Netherlands; UK and USA, the two-day conference has been crafted to help utility companies to enhance control on their smart grid.

The 2017 show provides a platform for those working in the utility sector to meet and discuss latest regulatory standards, advances in technological solutions, the latest smart metering programmes, European utility market dynamics, advances in construction and technology, communication and human issues and how to overcome them.

Notable presenters at the conference includes National Grid, Enel SpA, European Network for Cyber Security (ENCS), Energinet DK, ElaadNl & Enexis, Smart Energy Code Company (SECCo), MITRE, CPqD, Toreon CVBA, Norwegian Centre for Information Security (NorSIS) Smart Energy Demand Coalition (SEDC), SecurityMatters, Smart Energy GB, ONRIZ gcv, Smart Homes and Building Associations.

Source: The Washington Post https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/ru...