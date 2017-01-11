 
News By Tag
* Education, University
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Douala
  Littoral
  Cameroon
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

New Director of Development for West and Central Africa Brings Expansive Network to Star University

Star University announced today the appointment of Dr. Floribert M. Mawit as the new Director of Development for West and Central Africa.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Education, University

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Douala - Littoral - Cameroon

Subject:
* Executives

DOUALA, Cameroon - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Star University announced today the appointment of Dr. Floribert M. Mawit as the new Director of Development for West and Central Africa.  Dr. Mawit has a long history of scholarly work and is the author of over 9 publications in addition to being an educator and public speaker.

" Our new director will serve as Star University's lead representative for all of West and Central Africa," stated Star President, Dr. Robert Brown. " We are thrilled he will be helping us. Dr. Mawit's love and passion for education comes out in all of his interactions with prospective students and families. He will be a tireless ambassador, and will provide passionate leadership for Star University."

Dr. Mawit, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been living in Cameroon for over 24 years and currently serves as the Chancellor of the Faith Theological Seminary - Africa, with locations in Benin, Cameroon, Congo, DR Congo, Ivory Coast, and Gabon.

"I'm honored and thrilled to be joining Star University as the Director of Development for West and Central Africa," said Dr. Mawit. "One of the main lessons I have taken from my 24 years as a Christian leader is that exceptional education can profoundly transform students as well as communities. By creating programs that add authenticity, depth and engagement to online and virtual classrooms we provide global opportunities to students in western and Central Africa.

In addition to his pastoral services, Dr. Mawit serves as the Regional Director for World Ministry Fellowship - Africa and serves as the senior pastor for the Community of the Rock, which he founded in 1996.

Star University

Founded in 2015, Star University's mission is to bring quality, online Christian higher education, first and foremost, to under-served individuals in under resourced countries around the world-giving them the education necessary to live fulfilling lives. The University provides 21st century learning solutions to a global world and will launch the media communication program in April of 2017 in Cameroon-western Africa. Star University will offer bachelor degrees starting in the fall of 2017 and is affiliated with World Ministry Fellowship. For more information about Star University, please visit http://www.staruniversity.org or contact us at info@staruniversity.org

Media Contact
Star University
Kim Sikora
918 348 1902
***@staruniversity.org
End
Source:
Email:***@staruniversity.org
Tags:Education, University
Industry:Education
Location:Douala - Littoral - Cameroon
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Star University News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share