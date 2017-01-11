News By Tag
New Director of Development for West and Central Africa Brings Expansive Network to Star University
Star University announced today the appointment of Dr. Floribert M. Mawit as the new Director of Development for West and Central Africa.
" Our new director will serve as Star University's lead representative for all of West and Central Africa," stated Star President, Dr. Robert Brown. " We are thrilled he will be helping us. Dr. Mawit's love and passion for education comes out in all of his interactions with prospective students and families. He will be a tireless ambassador, and will provide passionate leadership for Star University."
Dr. Mawit, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been living in Cameroon for over 24 years and currently serves as the Chancellor of the Faith Theological Seminary - Africa, with locations in Benin, Cameroon, Congo, DR Congo, Ivory Coast, and Gabon.
"I'm honored and thrilled to be joining Star University as the Director of Development for West and Central Africa," said Dr. Mawit. "One of the main lessons I have taken from my 24 years as a Christian leader is that exceptional education can profoundly transform students as well as communities. By creating programs that add authenticity, depth and engagement to online and virtual classrooms we provide global opportunities to students in western and Central Africa.
In addition to his pastoral services, Dr. Mawit serves as the Regional Director for World Ministry Fellowship - Africa and serves as the senior pastor for the Community of the Rock, which he founded in 1996.
Star University
Founded in 2015, Star University's mission is to bring quality, online Christian higher education, first and foremost, to under-served individuals in under resourced countries around the world-giving them the education necessary to live fulfilling lives. The University provides 21st century learning solutions to a global world and will launch the media communication program in April of 2017 in Cameroon-western Africa. Star University will offer bachelor degrees starting in the fall of 2017 and is affiliated with World Ministry Fellowship. For more information about Star University, please visit http://www.staruniversity.org or contact us at info@staruniversity.org
