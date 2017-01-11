All The Tastes Of New York Celebrates Our 5 Year Anniversary! In acknowledgment of our 5 Year Anniversary, we have also launched our new website, and have included New York Spirits Tastings among our experiences offered. NEW YORK - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- As avid supporters of the Farm To Glass movement in New York, All The Tastes of New York now offers private spirits tastings that feature New York State Spirits. Participants will enjoy a flight of 6 local sprits based upon their preference. Choices include Whiskey, Bourbon, Brandy, Vodka, Gin and a number of specialty brands.



From conception, the goal of All The Tastes of New York was to create dining experiences that celebrate local restaurants and support local farmers. With the addition of our Private Spirits Tastings, we can now drink local, and celebrate local distillers.



About All The Tastes of New York



All The Tastes of New York, is a boutique firm that organizes and hosts themed "food crawls" at some of NYC's top restaurants. A Food Crawl is a sampling of food from different restaurants that are within walking distance of each other. Appetizer, Entree and Dessert are each enjoyed at restaurants that are a short walk from each other.



In July 2015, "Discovering The New York Craft Spirits Boom" was released by our Founder, Heather Dolland. For over 8 years, Heather was a Brand Ambassador for many premium wine and spirit brands. Her experience working with these brands and creating Food and Wine Festivals to promote them, led to her awareness of the increasing number of distillers in New York State. After getting to know many of these craft distillers, she was inspired to tell their story.



Since the release of Discovering The New York Craft Spirits Boom, All The Tastes of New York began to provide brand promotion services to New York Craft Spirit companies, through product placement and focusing on brand exposure.



www.allthetastesofnewyork.com


