Kuecker Logistics Group of Belton, Missouri announces a new updated website geared towards their expanded innovative logistics services
Kuecker Logistics Group's new updated website www.kuecker.com is now responsive and showcases their many new and powerful products and services. The website is geared toward the material handling industry, but now also shows the growth of technology services offered by Kuecker Logistics Group.
KLG's strong relationships with their clients are testaments to their commitment. KLG honors their promises, fulfills their customers' expectations and finishes the job on time.
KLG offers only the most technologically advanced equipment that meets the highest standards of performance, quality and safety. KLG's pre-engineered products come from many of the best manufacturers and, if necessary, additional equipment is custom fabricated to meet the job requirements. The new website at www.kuecker.com highlights many of the high tech products and services now offered.
The KLG website spotlights users, systems, software and support offered. The website spotlights how Kuecker Logistics Group can increase capacity, efficiency, accuracy, service levels, productivity and utilization for your material handling needs. Optimize your operating costs and capital investments. Reduce error rates, training time, and cost of ownership. For more information, please feel free to visit www.kuecker.com or call us at (816) 666-8404.
