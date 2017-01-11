 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Kuecker Logistics Group of Belton, Missouri announces a new updated website geared towards their expanded innovative logistics services

Kuecker Logistics Group's new updated website www.kuecker.com is now responsive and showcases their many new and powerful products and services. The website is geared toward the material handling industry, but now also shows the growth of technology services offered by Kuecker Logistics Group.
 
logo
logo
BELTON, Mo. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Kuecker Logistics Group has been providing innovative material handling solutions for nearly 30 years. From fully integrating multi-million dollar systems ... to retrofitting existing systems ... to simply providing equipment ... whatever your needs, we have the knowledge and experience to get the job done right.

KLG's strong relationships with their clients are testaments to their commitment. KLG honors their promises, fulfills their customers' expectations and finishes the job on time.

KLG offers only the most technologically advanced equipment that meets the highest standards of performance, quality and safety. KLG's pre-engineered products come from many of the best manufacturers and, if necessary, additional equipment is custom fabricated to meet the job requirements. The new website at www.kuecker.com highlights many of the high tech products and services now offered.


The KLG website spotlights users, systems, software and support offered. The website spotlights how Kuecker Logistics Group can increase capacity, efficiency, accuracy, service levels, productivity and utilization for your material handling needs. Optimize your operating costs and capital investments. Reduce error rates, training time, and cost of ownership. For more information, please feel free to visit www.kuecker.com or call us at (816) 666-8404.

End
Source:Kuecker Logistics Group
Email:***@kuecker.com
Tags:Materials Handling Solutions, Integrated Material Handling Systems, Conveyor Systems
Industry:Industrial
Location:Belton - Missouri - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rossini Management Systems, Inc. News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share