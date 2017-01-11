 
Paper Software Adds Features to Contract Tools to Make Contract Review and Analysis Even Simpler

 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Paper Software, developers of powerful applications for creating and analyzing contracts on Mac and PC, today announces updates to Contract Tools that make finding important information within contracts simpler than ever before.

Contract Tools now highlights important information right within the document view that users are accustomed to seeing in Word. Users can now see potential contract drafting problems at a glance. Text that you can use for navigation (a Contract Tools-exclusive feature since its release last year) becomes highlighted with a click. When users employ Contract Tools' enhanced search features, search results are immediately highlighted.

"We understand that when it comes to contracts, being able to see important information at a glance is essential, but it's also essential to execute this in a way that's totally unobtrusive," says Benjamin Whetsell, co-founder of Paper Software. "Most Word add-ins that highlight text in your document edit your document, disable essential Word features, or both. We made no such compromises. When Contract Tools highlights information in your document, it leaves everything else alone, so you don't need to change your working habits in any way."

Contract Tools offers a streamlined way to bring automatic proofreading, AI-powered document analysis, simple navigation tools, powerful search features, intuitive editing tools, and much more to contract creation and analysis.

For more information about Contract Tools, visit papersoftware.com.

About Paper Software

Paper Software (papersoftware.com) was founded in 2010 when brothers Benjamin Whetsell, a lawyer, and Nathan Whetsell, a computer engineer, saw a need to streamline contract creation and analysis. The company has developed Turner for Mac and Contract Tools for Windows PCs, both powerful tools for creating and analyzing contracts.

Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edgelegalmarketing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
