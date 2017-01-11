News By Tag
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Loch Ness Revenge" By Hunter Shea In Audiobook Format
Beacon Publishing Group releases "Loch Ness Revenge" written by author Hunter Shea and narrated by Wes Grant. Now available in audiobook format worldwide, download your copy today.
Deep in the murky waters of Loch Ness, the creature known as Nessie has returned. Twins Natalie and Austin McQueen watched in horror as their parents were devoured by the world's most infamous lake monster. Two decades later, it's their turn to hunt the legend. But what lurks in the Loch is not what they expected. Nessie is devouring everything in and around the Loch, and it's not alone. Hell has come to the Scottish Highlands. In a fierce battle between man and monster, the world may never be the same.
Get your copy of "Loch Ness Revenge" today in audiobook format as it is available for download worldwide on digital sites like iTunes, Amazon and Audible.com. Written by Hunter Shea and narrated by Wes Grant, download this incredible story today.
The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at http://www.BeaconPublishingGroup.com
Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup
For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
