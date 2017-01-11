 
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Loch Ness Revenge" By Hunter Shea In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group releases "Loch Ness Revenge" written by author Hunter Shea and narrated by Wes Grant. Now available in audiobook format worldwide, download your copy today.
 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group releases "Loch Ness Revenge" written by author Hunter Shea and narrated by Wes Grant. Now available in audiobook format worldwide, download your copy today!

Deep in the murky waters of Loch Ness, the creature known as Nessie has returned. Twins Natalie and Austin McQueen watched in horror as their parents were devoured by the world's most infamous lake monster. Two decades later, it's their turn to hunt the legend. But what lurks in the Loch is not what they expected. Nessie is devouring everything in and around the Loch, and it's not alone. Hell has come to the Scottish Highlands. In a fierce battle between man and monster, the world may never be the same.

Get your copy of  "Loch Ness Revenge" today in audiobook format as it is available for download worldwide on digital sites like  iTunes, Amazon and Audible.com. Written by Hunter Shea  and narrated by Wes Grant, download this incredible story today.

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at http://www.BeaconPublishingGroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Beacon Publishing Group
***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Beacon Publishing Group, Loch Ness Revenge, Hunter Shea
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
