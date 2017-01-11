Cosselmon Mechanical, LLC Remains Open Despite Fire

With $70,000 in Property Losses, Family-Owned Business Presses On

-- Cosselmon Mechanical, LLC, a family-owned business off of Potomac Drive in North Amarillo, sustained over $70,000 in damage due to a fire on January 11th that had burned a storage shed used for their business.However, despite the substantial loss of property, Cosselmon Mechanical are fully operational with no stoppage of business since Wednesday's fire. Immediately following the fire, Ranora Cosselmon with Cosselmon Mechanical released the following statement:"There was a fire that broke out at our location due to an extreme rare accident. Even though we may have lost material items, we still have ongoing projects and remain open for business as usual. Our employees are ready to take care of our customers when needed, Monday through Friday, 8-5, and Saturday on emergency calls."Cosselmon Mechanical, LLC has been family owned and operated in Amarillo, servicing the Northern Texas Panhandle since August, 2009. Cosselmon Mechanical specializes in plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and ventilation. Cosselmon Mechanical also services, repairs, and installs water lines, water heaters, kitchen appliances, and bathroom fixtures.Company website: http//:www.cmamarillo.com