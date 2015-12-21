 
Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


"Empire of the Black Angel" by Bob Swan is published

This is a thought-provoking and gripping apocalyptic adventure
 
 
EMPIRE OF THE BLACK ANGEL by Bob Swan
EMPIRE OF THE BLACK ANGEL by Bob Swan
 
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- ISBN #978-1787192027

"Empire of the Black Angel" by Bob Swan

About the Book:

Lux Augustina is on a journey across the Abyss, for years he had suffered at the hands of his family and peers, raped of innocence, crushed and cast out, he should have died; yet did not. Deep down he summons the courage to fight back, to better himself and learn and become ever more powerful.

That journey led him to San Francisco to the Temple of Set, where he, for a short time, was happy, until Christian Fundamentalists burned down their temple and the Reverend Iziah P. Dollar murders his fraternity.

Lux summons the darkest forces to exact a revenge so terrible, that it becomes an Apocalypse, laying waste to the North American continent.

This is just the beginning of a very personal war between Lux Augustina and the Reverend Iziah P. Dollar.

Excerpt from the book:

"The boy is terrified; he doesn't truly accept our situation because he was an ally of Paso, and it will be him that betrays me. I have to deliver him up to the Christians in order for them to capture me, beat me, and kill me."

Yix nodded.

"Well, that's pretty much what they will do to me," I said.

I could she was troubled, so I softened my tone.

"But why are you sacrificing that boy? He's no threat to you now."

"He doesn't know what he believes; he has no concept of the value of life, he just bears a grudge against society because he has a chip on his shoulder. You must look into their hearts and minds to know these things; he must take responsibility for his actions. If he wants to go out killing now because he thinks it's OK to do so, he has a lot to learn," I said.

"I think he's gonna be learning the hard way," she said.

She thought for a moment. "How do you know they won't kill him before he has to do this deed?" she asked.

"Because I'll will it to be so. I shall be controlling what happens and to whom."

"And what of the Church members that you will be sending with him?" Yix asked.

"When we have everyone here together tonight, I will scan for those who are as young Octaviun in the cellar, and anyone else who collaborated with Paso. It is a process of removing our blemishes," I said.

"Yes, I see your point," Yix said nodding her head. "Purifying the gene pool."

"Come," I stood up. "I need to check the cellars for tables for tonight."

We left the door of the office open as we left for the cellars."

Amazon review:

5.0 out of 5 stars (https://www.amazon.co.uk/review/R28MVYQD6MITNL/ref=cm_cr_...)  Great!

By salinum (https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/pdp/profile/A3P5V61WXTA3RB/re...)on 21 Dec. 2015

This first novel by Bob Swan is a thought provoking gripping apocalyptic adventure.

Definitely worth reading!

"Empire of the Black Angel" by Bob Swanis available in hardback from Amazon UK at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Empire-Black-Angel-Bob-Swan/dp/1787192032

This book is also available in paperback from Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Empire-Black-Angel-Bob-Swan/dp/1787192024

Press/Media Contact Details:

New Generation Publishing

Tel. 01234 712 064

E-mail: info@newgeneration-publishing.com

New Generation Publishing
01234 712 064
***@newgeneration-publishing.com
Source:New Generation Publishing
Email:***@newgeneration-publishing.com
Click to Share