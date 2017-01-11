News By Tag
noax Technologies Helping to Bring Charlotte Together to End Homeslessness
noax Technologies, a German manufacturer of rugged and reliable industrial computers, donated and served 400 beverages to our local neighbors in need at Urban Ministry Center.
Since 2014, noax Technologies has participated in the Angel Tree program from The Salvation Army of the Carolinas. The Angel Tree program allows the community to become personally involved by sharing with those less fortunate. noax Technologies was among those who provided gifts of new clothing and toys to thousands of children who otherwise might not have anything for Christmas.
noax Technologies is proud to have been able to participate and help bring change in the lives of our neighbors.
For more information about the Urban Ministry Center, visit: http://www.urbanministrycenter.org/
For more information about the Angel Tree program from the Salvation Army, visit: https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org
noax Technologies
Lindsay Ackman
7049921606
***@noaxna.com
