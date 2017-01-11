News By Tag
Award-winning Films All Year-round From The Gold Coast Int'l Film Festival
GCIFF Films Continue to Receive National Recognition as Gold Coast's Year-Round Film Series Heats Up
With two sold out screenings during the 2016 Festival, Asghar Farhadi's The Salesman was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Motion Picture, and won the Best Foreign Film award from The National Board of Review; Life Animated, and Miss Sharon Jones, both crowd-pleasing documentaries shown here on the Gold Coast, have made the National Board's list of the Top 5 Documentaries of 2016; and Hello My Name is Doris, shown as part of the 2016 Elliman Film Series, has been selected by the Board as one of the Top 10 Independent Films of the year.
Vanity Fair and the NY Film Critics Association have singled out Isabelle Huppert's performance in Festival favorite Things to Come as one of the year's best, for which the NY Film Critics Association awarded Huppert the Best Actress award.
GCIFF Director's Choice award-winner Joe's Violin has been short-listed for this year's Academy Award for Best Short Film in the Documentary Category.
Don't miss more award-winning films at the Festival's year-round film Series, which is dedicated to previewing the best new independent films and studio releases, along with Q&A's from filmmakers and a wide array of industry professionals.
The Winter Series continues at the Bow Tie Squire Cinemas, 115 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 on Wednesdays, January 11th with Alone In Berlin starring Emma Thompson; January 25th with Lost In Paris (http://goldcoastfilmfestival.org/
With an outstanding reputation of showing some of the best new independent features and studio releases, GCIFF's year-round film series is sure to keep you warm with excitement during these cold Winter months!
WINTER FILM SERIES
Dates: Wednesdays Jan 11th, 18th, 25th; Feb 1st, Feb 22nd
Venue: Bow Tie-Squire Cinemas, 115 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck
AND Soundview Cinemas, 7 Soundview Marketplace, Port Washington
Time: 7:30pm
Tickets to individual films (subject to availability):
ALONE IN BERLIN
Wednesday, January 11th at Bow Tie-Squire Cinemas, Great Neck
Directed by: Vincent Perez
France, 2016, English, 103 min
How did an ordinary, middle-aged couple become a symbol of defiance against Nazi brutality? This true-life tale of courage unfolds against the tumultuous backdrop of Berlin in 1940. Otto and Anna Quangel (Brendan Gleeson & Emma Thompson) are a working class husband and wife doing their best to ride out the war. When their son is killed fighting on the frontlines, however, everything changes. They begin pouring their rage and grief into postcards emblazoned with anti-Nazi slogans, risking everything to disseminate their messages of protest across the city. But this seemingly small act of subversion rattles the regime, including a police inspector (Daniel Brühl) who will not rest until the culprits have been caught. Based on the bestselling novel Every Man Dies Alone by Hans Fallada, Alone in Berlin is both a gripping thriller and a stirring ode to resistance.
LOST IN PARIS
Wednesday, January 25th
Directed by: Dominique Abel & Fiona Gordon
France, 2016, French with English Subtitles, 83 min
Filmed in Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon's signature whimsical style, Lost In Paris stars the filmmakers as a small-town Canadian librarian and a strangely seductive, oddly egotistical vagabond. When Fiona's (Gordon) orderly life is disrupted by a letter of distress from her 93 year old Aunt Martha (delightfully portrayed by Academy Award® nominee Emmanuelle Riva) who is living in Paris, Fiona hops on the first plane she can and arrives only to discover that Martha has disappeared. In an avalanche of spectacular disasters, she encounters Dom (Abel), the affable, but annoying tramp who just won't leave her alone. Replete with the amazing antics and intricately choreographed slapstick that has come to define Abel and Gordon's work, Lost In Paris is a wondrously fun and hectic tale of peculiar people finding love while lost in the City of Lights.
THE WOMEN'S BALCONY
Wednesday, February 1st
Directed by:Emil Ben-Shimon and Shlomit Nehama
Israel/ Hebrew (with English subtitles), 96 minutes
The #1 film of the year in Israel "The Women's Balcony" is a heart-warming comedy/drama about community, old traditions and values and the power of women to keep all of these together in the face of modern extremism.
An accident during a bar mitzvah celebration leads to a gender rift in a devout community in Jerusalem, in this rousing, good-hearted tale about women speaking truth to patriarchal power. When the women's balcony in an Orthodox synagogue collapses, leaving the rabbi's wife in a coma and the rabbi in shock, the congregation falls into crisis. Charismatic young Rabbi David appears to be a savior after the accident, but slowly starts pushing his fundamentalist ways and tries to take control. This tests the women's friendships and creates an almost Lysistrata-type rift between the community's women and men. A rousing, good-humoured tale of women speaking truth to power, The Women's Balcony is at once rebellious and respectful in spirit.
Starring: Orna Banai, Itzik Cohen, Einat Sarouf, Igal Naor, Evelin Hagoel, Aviv Alush, Yafit Asulin, Sharona Elimelech, Herzl Tobey and Haim Zanati.
For More Information, VISIT: www.GoldCoastFilmFestival.org/
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick [AT] RickEberle.com
