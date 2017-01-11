 
January 2017





Portwell Releases Qseven 2.1 Module with Intel Atom E3900 Series, Pentium and Celeron Processors

Portwell's PQ7-M108, a Qseven 2.1 module based on Intel Atom E3900 series, Pentium and Celeron processors, features Infineon OPTIGA Trust IC, industrial temperature support and Intel Gen 9 graphics with triple display support in high resolution.
 
 
FREMONT, Calif. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (http://www.portwell.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance, today announced its newest Qseven 2.1 module with x86 based processor. The model series named as PQ7-M108 (70x70mm), is based on the latest Intel® 14nm Atom™, Celeron® and Pentium® processors (codenamed Apollo Lake). The new Intel® Atom™ E3900 series embedded SoC integrates the Intel® Gen 9 graphics with triple display support in high resolution, as well as four vector image processing units, and Intel's Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) Technology, which is said to coordinate and synchronize peripherals and networks of connected devices to within a microsecond. Other than graphic performance, the new PQ7-M108 Qseven 2.1 modules are designed with the latest mobile series memory LPDDR4 at 2400MT/s speed which enhances field application in, for example, smart building control and Human Machine Interface (HMI) devices.

The PQ7-M108 is also embedded with Infineon's OPTIGA™ TRUST IC which is designed to protect embedded systems from unauthorized accessories, replacement parts or disposables. With the unique Infineon data authentication feature, end devices that are built with the Portwell PQ7-M108 module are capable of offering protection against unauthorized re-use or re-provisioning of original parts.

The Qseven 2.1 based PQ7-M108 supports its five available Intel Apollo Lake processors with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 (2400MT/s) RAM and eMMC5.0 up to 64GB on board. In addition to supporting Linux® and Microsoft® Windows® 10 like the other modules, the PQ7-M108 also supports Android®, Microsoft® Windows® IoT Core, and VxWorks® 7 on request.

The multimedia features on PQ7-M108 include dual-channel LVDS (up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz), which can be swapped out for eDP, and two other DDI option to either DisplayPort 1.2 (up to 4096 x 2160 pixels) or HDMI 1.4b (up to 3840 x 2160).

The PQ7-M108 is further equipped with 3 x USB 3.0or 4x USB 2.0, 1x SDIO 3.0, 2x SATA 3, and up to 4x PCIe Gen2 lanes. Also onboard are 1x I2C, 1x UART, HDA co-lay with I2S, 2x SPI, and a JTAG for debugging function. The module includes Portwell's Board Controller and ACPI 5.0 power management, and can handle industrial -40 to 85°C temperatures.

The PQ7-M108 can be custom built with 14nm-fabricated Intel® Atom™ Processor E39xx series, Intel® Celeron® Processor N3350, or Intel® Pentium® Processor N4200:

• Intel Atom x7-E3950 — 4x cores @ 1.6GHz/2.0GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 12W TDP
• Intel Atom x5-E3940 — 4x cores @ 1.6GHz/1.8GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 9.5W TDP
• Intel Atom x5-E3930 — 2x cores @ 1.3GHz/1.8GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 6.5W TDP
• Intel Celeron N3350 — 2x cores @ 1.1GHz/2.4GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 6W TDP
• Intel Pentium N4200 — 4x cores @ 1.1GHz/2.5GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 6W TDP

Product details: http://www.portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=PQ7...

Product availability: In addition to American Portwell Technology, Inc., the Portwell PQ7-M108 Qseven 2.1 module is also available through Arrow Electronics, Inc. and Avnet, Inc.


About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell's extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at http://www.portwell.com.

Intel, Atom, Pentium and Celeron are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.


Media Contact:
Susan Wei
Marketing Manager
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
510-403-3354
susanw@portwell.com

Media Contact
American Portwell Technology, Inc./Susan Wei
510-403-3399
***@portwell.com
End
