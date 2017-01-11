Portwell Releases Qseven 2.1 Module with Intel Atom E3900 Series, Pentium and Celeron Processors

Portwell's PQ7-M108, a Qseven 2.1 module based on Intel Atom E3900 series, Pentium and Celeron processors, features Infineon OPTIGA Trust IC, industrial temperature support and Intel Gen 9 graphics with triple display support in high resolution.