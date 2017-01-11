News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Portwell Releases Qseven 2.1 Module with Intel Atom E3900 Series, Pentium and Celeron Processors
Portwell's PQ7-M108, a Qseven 2.1 module based on Intel Atom E3900 series, Pentium and Celeron processors, features Infineon OPTIGA Trust IC, industrial temperature support and Intel Gen 9 graphics with triple display support in high resolution.
The PQ7-M108 is also embedded with Infineon's OPTIGA™ TRUST IC which is designed to protect embedded systems from unauthorized accessories, replacement parts or disposables. With the unique Infineon data authentication feature, end devices that are built with the Portwell PQ7-M108 module are capable of offering protection against unauthorized re-use or re-provisioning of original parts.
The Qseven 2.1 based PQ7-M108 supports its five available Intel Apollo Lake processors with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 (2400MT/s) RAM and eMMC5.0 up to 64GB on board. In addition to supporting Linux® and Microsoft® Windows® 10 like the other modules, the PQ7-M108 also supports Android®, Microsoft® Windows® IoT Core, and VxWorks® 7 on request.
The multimedia features on PQ7-M108 include dual-channel LVDS (up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz), which can be swapped out for eDP, and two other DDI option to either DisplayPort 1.2 (up to 4096 x 2160 pixels) or HDMI 1.4b (up to 3840 x 2160).
The PQ7-M108 is further equipped with 3 x USB 3.0or 4x USB 2.0, 1x SDIO 3.0, 2x SATA 3, and up to 4x PCIe Gen2 lanes. Also onboard are 1x I2C, 1x UART, HDA co-lay with I2S, 2x SPI, and a JTAG for debugging function. The module includes Portwell's Board Controller and ACPI 5.0 power management, and can handle industrial -40 to 85°C temperatures.
The PQ7-M108 can be custom built with 14nm-fabricated Intel® Atom™ Processor E39xx series, Intel® Celeron® Processor N3350, or Intel® Pentium® Processor N4200:
• Intel Atom x7-E3950 — 4x cores @ 1.6GHz/2.0GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 12W TDP
• Intel Atom x5-E3940 — 4x cores @ 1.6GHz/1.8GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 9.5W TDP
• Intel Atom x5-E3930 — 2x cores @ 1.3GHz/1.8GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 6.5W TDP
• Intel Celeron N3350 — 2x cores @ 1.1GHz/2.4GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 6W TDP
• Intel Pentium N4200 — 4x cores @ 1.1GHz/2.5GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 6W TDP
Product details: http://www.portwell.com/
Product availability:
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell's extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at http://www.portwell.com.
Intel, Atom, Pentium and Celeron are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
Media Contact:
Susan Wei
Marketing Manager
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
510-403-3354
susanw@portwell.com
Media Contact
American Portwell Technology, Inc./Susan Wei
510-403-3399
***@portwell.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse