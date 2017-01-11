Comedian Tom Chase to Perform at 2017 Cracker Dinner

Tom Chase - photo by Brian Tietz Photography

-- Attorney, comedian and storyteller Tom Chase will speak, tell jokes and do impersonations at the Southwest Florida Historical Society's annual Cracker Dinner Monday, Feb. 20.The event will be held at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd. The theater is located in Royal Palm Square, which is near the foot of the Midpoint Bridge on the Fort Myers' side of the Caloosahatchee River.A buffet dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by the program at 7 p.m. with former WINK-TV Anchor Jim McLaughlin serving as master of ceremonies. The event also will include door prizes, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Music will be provided by soprano Beverly Cox and musicians Barbara and Roger Peterson.Tickets cost $35 and are available through the Southwest Florida Historical Society at 10091 McGregor Blvd. , which is on the campus of the Lee County Alliance for the Arts. Tickets are also available at Barbee and Son Inc. Realtors, 1936 Grace Ave., and at the Sam Galloway Ford Dealership on Boy Scout Drive.Funds raised at the annual dinner will be used to support the mission of the Southwest Florida Historical Society which is dedicated to preserving the history of our area by archiving donated historical documents, photos and maps and stimulating public interest and appreciation for local history.The historical society phone number: 939-4044.The Southwest Florida Historical Society (SWFLHS) was established in 1960 by a group of citizens to "preserve the history of our area." In 1983 the SWFLHS received as a gift a building that was destined to be demolished for a new parking lot. Harper Brothers Construction donated the building and Flint and Doyle was contracted to move the building to the campus of the Lee County Alliance of the Arts. In 1984 the SWFLHS received its Articles of Incorporation with the following purpose: "The mission of the society is to discover, collect and preserve original and source documents, maps and photographs pertaining to the history of SW Florida;to bring together those interested in the history of this area; to promote and stimulate public interest and appreciation of the history of this area; and to further the preservation and knowledge of Southwest Florida's past." For more information, visit