Lydia Backhouse Lands Back-To-Back Movie Roles
Beautiful British Actress, One of Hollywood's Fastest-Rising Stars, Shares Her "Secrets of Success"
Not Lydia Backhouse! She left her comfortable home in Great Britain and moved to Hollywood to live her dream and realize her destiny of becoming a major Hollywood actress. In less than a year, she accomplished what the majority label "impossible."
"How is it," we asked Ms. Backhouse, "that you have managed to achieve all of this in such a short time? What's your secret?"
"At the top of the list is passion," Lydia answered. "If it's your passion, you'll be so dedicated that you'll work really, really hard to achieve your dream." She tilted her head slightly, smiled, and with a twinkle in her eye added, "Of course, if it's your passion, it's not work. It's playing as much as you can – and always wanting more. It's producing your dream and literally dreaming it as well – until you actually live it."
We asked Ms. Backhouse if she had any advice for aspiring actors. "Research; find out how the industry really works," she suggested. "Don't ask struggling actors for advice – unless you want to be a struggling actor. Personality is important. Producers need to like you and want you in their film. If your personality is lacking, create one. Remember what Archibald Leach said: 'I pretended to be Cary Grant until I became him.' Always be positive; surround yourself with genuine, successful professionals who want you to succeed; go to give, not to take; and accept as truth that failure will never be an option."
