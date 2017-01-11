 

Lydia Backhouse Lands Back-To-Back Movie Roles

Beautiful British Actress, One of Hollywood's Fastest-Rising Stars, Shares Her "Secrets of Success"
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the years, tens of thousands of actresses have followed their dream and moved to the Film Capital of the World. They sought fame and fortune – but most encountered disappointment, manipulation, misdirection, closed doors, and a series of seemingly insurmountable obstacles. Broken and with their dreams shattered, all but a very few gave up.

Not Lydia Backhouse! She left her comfortable home in Great Britain and moved to Hollywood to live her dream and realize her destiny of becoming a major Hollywood actress. In less than a year, she accomplished what the majority label "impossible." Lydia brings amazing characters to life in front of the camera. Every producer who has hired her wants to work with her again. Lydia has production company contracts, deal memos and letters of intent for five movie and television projects shooting essentially back-to-back, not to mention several more deals that are currently being negotiated. Those projects include a new series of Frankenstein movies for Pecosborn Productions; the fantasy-comedy film "Church, the Movie" with three sequels; a major movie based on a #1 International Best-Selling novel; the starring role of "Judith Bramall" in the television series "Adopted," slated for a three-year run; and "WWWR," a feature film "period piece" that takes place in the late 1970's.

"How is it," we asked Ms. Backhouse, "that you have managed to achieve all of this in such a short time? What's your secret?"

"At the top of the list is passion," Lydia answered. "If it's your passion, you'll be so dedicated that you'll work really, really hard to achieve your dream." She tilted her head slightly, smiled, and with a twinkle in her eye added, "Of course, if it's your passion, it's not work. It's playing as much as you can – and always wanting more. It's producing your dream and literally dreaming it as well – until you actually live it."

We asked Ms. Backhouse if she had any advice for aspiring actors. "Research; find out how the industry really works," she suggested. "Don't ask struggling actors for advice – unless you want to be a struggling actor. Personality is important. Producers need to like you and want you in their film. If your personality is lacking, create one. Remember what Archibald Leach said: 'I pretended to be Cary Grant until I became him.' Always be positive; surround yourself with genuine, successful professionals who want you to succeed; go to give, not to take; and accept as truth that failure will never be an option."

www.LydiaBackhouse.com

Lydia is available for interviews.

Lydia Backhouse is represented by Chris Montgomery of Prodigy Talent, 7080 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 1100, Hollywood, CA 90028 (310) 462-2310

