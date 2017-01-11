Lydia Backhouse Lands Back-To-Back Movie Roles

Beautiful British Actress, One of Hollywood's Fastest-Rising Stars, Shares Her "Secrets of Success"

1 2 3 4 5 Lydia Backhouse on the Road to Stardom Always a Hit on the Red Carpet - Lydia Backhouse Lydia Backhouse - Classy & Brilliantly Sultry Lydia Backhouse - Always Rocking the Red Carpets! Lydia Backhouse - A Favorite with Celebrity Photographers

End

-- Over the years, tens of thousands of actresses have followed their dream and moved to the Film Capital of the World. They sought fame and fortune – but most encountered disappointment, manipulation, misdirection, closed doors, and a series of seemingly insurmountable obstacles. Broken and with their dreams shattered, all but a very few gave up.Not Lydia Backhouse! She left her comfortable home in Great Britain and moved to Hollywood to live her dream and realize her destiny of becoming a major Hollywood actress. In less than a year, she accomplished what the majority label "impossible."Lydia brings amazing characters to life in front of the camera. Every producer who has hired her wants to work with her again. Lydia has production company contracts, deal memos and letters of intent for five movie and television projects shooting essentially back-to-back, not to mention several more deals that are currently being negotiated. Those projects include a new series of Frankenstein movies for Pecosborn Productions;the fantasy-comedy film "Church, the Movie" with three sequels; a major movie based on a #1 International Best-Selling novel; the starring role of "Judith Bramall" in the television series "Adopted," slated for a three-year run; and "WWWR," a feature film "period piece" that takes place in the late 1970's.we asked Ms. BackhouseLydia answered.She tilted her head slightly, smiled, and with a twinkle in her eye addedWe asked Ms. Backhouse if she had any advice for aspiring actors," she suggested.Lydia is available for interviews.Lydia Backhouse is represented by Chris Montgomery of Prodigy Talent, 7080 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 1100, Hollywood, CA 90028 (310) 462-2310