New Age Author, Tobias Inigo, Joins BookDaily.com

Multi-faceted writer and artist, Tobias Inigo, joins the ranks of the most famous authors in the world to promote chilling first novel, GURU.

GURU by Tobias Inigo

End

-- BookDaily.com is pleased to announce that Tobias Inigo will be featured on the popular book sampling site promoting his premier novel. A chilling new age tale of war, power, and the occult, GURU weaves our darkest fears with ancient spiritual truths. Tobias Inigo takes readers on a terrifying journey through supernatural events where death waits at every turn."Tobias Inigo's novel is a masterful marriage of spiritual teaching and mankind's darkest fears." P.R. Brown"I felt like I was reading a new genre. GURU is a suspenseful." T.D McCallLike many other authors, Inigo, is making use of the quick and easy promotional tools BookDaily offers.BookDaily is the leading source of book samples by email. More than 10 million sample chapters have been distributed through BookDaily.com and via the site's email subscriptions.Tobias Inigo is an intuitive writer, self-evolving artist and non-apologetic visionary. Home is a 1910 craftsman inspired fixer-upper in Upstate New York where he enjoys a pleasantly unpredictable life with his wife, children, cats and dogs. Inspired by a lifetime's interest in meditation, spirituality, and mankind's potential for love, GURU is Inigo's first novel.GURU is available as a Kindle book and an upcoming paperback. ASIN: B01N8ZDIRU - http://a.co/ etuyEis