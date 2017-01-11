 
Industry News





BodiBronze® Sunless Spa offers Certified Salon Business Opportunity

Partner with BodiBronze® Sunless Spa and let us help you add an additional, high-margin revenue source to your salon!
 
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- As a BodiBronze® Certified Salon Owner, you will have the opportunity to provide outstanding sunless services that take advantage of BodiBronze® Sunless Spa's Superior Products and Solutions Collection, Top-of-the-Line Custom Equipment and Exceptional Training Techniques. You will be able to add this service into your existing salon, knowing that you have what it takes to provide extraordinary sunless results; keeping your clients returning time and time again! You will enjoy access to our outstanding team of BodiBronze® Certified Technicians to help answer all of your on-the-go question! Adding a HIGH-MARGIN revenue source to your salon has never been easier or more affordable! Let us help you do sunless RIGHT!

BodiBronze® holds an outstanding track record for growth; with our passion and support, we will help you to navigate this exciting new venture as a BodiBronze® Certified Salon Owner.

This business opportunity can be altered and adjusted to benefit those interested in starting their own sunless business as well.  Contact BodiBronze® Sunless Spa owner, Kristin Little to find out additional details on how they can help you become your own BOSS!  Visit us at: http://www.bodibronze.com/business-opportunities

Kristin Little
***@bodibronze.com
Email:***@bodibronze.com Email Verified
