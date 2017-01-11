News By Tag
BodiBronze® Sunless Spa offers Certified Salon Business Opportunity
Partner with BodiBronze® Sunless Spa and let us help you add an additional, high-margin revenue source to your salon!
BodiBronze® holds an outstanding track record for growth; with our passion and support, we will help you to navigate this exciting new venture as a BodiBronze® Certified Salon Owner.
This business opportunity can be altered and adjusted to benefit those interested in starting their own sunless business as well. Contact BodiBronze® Sunless Spa owner, Kristin Little to find out additional details on how they can help you become your own BOSS! Visit us at: http://www.bodibronze.com/
Contact
Kristin Little
***@bodibronze.com
