Binary Fountain Hires Michael Grant as Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Technology industry veteran will spearhead the company's efforts to accelerate growth and further expand market leadership for its patient feedback management solutions
"With his proven experience and track record, Michael is the perfect leader to take our company to the next level of growth," said Ramu Potarazu, president and CEO of Binary Fountain. "We are confident that he will add immense value in our efforts to advance healthcare consumerism and further establish Binary Fountain as the leader in patient feedback management solutions in the market."
Throughout his career, Grant has held a number of leadership positions, including service sales leader at IBM, and vice president of sales at iland as well as Virtacore Systems, Inc. Within each of these roles, Grant was responsible for managing dynamic sales teams while driving direct and channel sales revenue. An accomplished industry leader, Grant has spoken at a number of technology conferences on sales and marketing best practices, including Oracle Open World.
"I'm excited to be a part of a company that is transforming the way healthcare providers understand, manage and improve the patient experience and thrilled to be able to help grow its market presence," said Grant. "I look forward to working with the company's dynamic global sales and marketing teams to help make a difference in the patient feedback management industry."
About Binary Fountain
Binary Fountain is the leading provider of patient feedback management solutions designed specifically for healthcare in a single cloud-based platform. Its patient experience platform is built on a proprietary healthcare-centric Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine that mines patient feedback from surveys, online ratings and review sites, social media, and other data sources to equip its customers with the actionable insights needed to improve patient satisfaction and loyalty, increase engagement and drive sustainable bottom-line results. Leading organizations, large and small, rely on Binary Fountain to understand the patient experience, drive comprehensive operational intelligence throughout the organization, and engage patients with innovative transparency and reputation management solutions. For more information, visit www.binaryfountain.com or follow on Twitter @binaryfountain (https://twitter.com/
