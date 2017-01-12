New President and Executive Officer Appointments Announced by Foreverlamp, Inc

Jim Sekinger assumes role of President and COO of Foreverlamp North America.

New President and Executive Officer Appointed by Foreverlamp, Inc.

-- Foreverlamp, Inc., a privately held company founded by Peter S. Shen, former president of Philips Lighting and Electronics Group, today announced a new President and a slate of Executive officers. The changes are designed to allow the company's leadership team to maximize time and focus on seizing additional new growth opportunities and initiatives for LED lighting.• Jim Sekinger, current Sr. V.P. Sales and Marketing, has been promoted to President and COO and named as a Director of the corporation• Stephen Rasak, current COO has been appointed Treasurer and appointed as a Director of the corporation• K.C. Tao has been named V.P. of OperationsJim is a seasoned leader who has grown both in knowledge and expertise throughout his senior roles in the lighting industry. With his deep knowledge of the lighting markets and focus on applications for LED lighting, I am confident in his ability to lead the execution of our global strategy," commented Peter S. Shen. "In addition, Steve Rasak has been a valuable part of the evolution of Foreverlamp since its inception. Under his leadership, he has directed the growth of the business in the North American market and has established Foreverlamp as one of the leading brands in the high lumen LED lighting market. K.C. Tao, our newly appointed V.P. of Operations, provides senior leadership and a wealth of knowledge in operations, manufacturing, procurement, supply chain, quality, engineering and strategic outsourcing. I am confident that he will use his experience to further drive operational excellence across the company. As we continue to expand our product offerings to meet the needs of our customers, we'll look to this executive team to deliver the results."Foreverlamp, the Big Lumen Lighting Company™, specializes inplug-n-play technology and products that are designed to specifically replace HID high bay lighting. Founded in 2010 by Peter S. Shen, former president of Philips Lighting and Electronics Group, Foreverlamp is headquartered in Torrance, CA. with regional offices in Beijing, Taipei and Tokyo. Foreverlamp has quickly become a leader in the LED retrofit and high-bay luminaire market and is the first lighting company to offer a plug and play lamp options of 17,000 through 28,500 lumens as a replacement for a 400w metal halide or high pressure sodium HID bulbs and the first company to offer a 45,000 and 52,000 lumen LED lamps as a replacement for 1000W metal halide. No re-wiring or ballast by-pass is required.Foreverlamp, Inc. has offices in Torrance, CA as well as Beijing, China and can be reached at 2550 West 237St., Torrance, CA. Telephone: (310-320-8811)Email: info@foreverlamp.com. Visit:# # #Foreverlamp is an LED Lighting manufacturer that specializes inplug-n-play technology. Foreverlamp designs, engineers and manufactures LED lamps and fixtures specifically for replacing HID high bay lighting. Our products are designed for life, delivering the highest quality when it comes to luminance, light temperature, energy saving, longevity, dimming possibilities and aesthetics.With beautifully designed and reliable products, Foreverlamp offers long lasting and energy-saving lighting solutions that stand the test of time. Foreverlamp LED products save up to 50% of the energy used by other types of HID lamps, while providing many more features such as instant on/off and better quality of light. Our products are the ideal retrofit solution for companies of all sizes and operations that are concerned with energy savings and facility maintenance. Our products can be found in big box national retail stores, sound studios, warehouses, auto dealerships, gymnasiums and many more facilities across the country helping to lower facility operating costs, positively impact employee productivity and achieve sustainability goals.Founded in 2010 by Peter S. Shen, former president of Philips Lighting and Electronics Group, Foreverlamp is headquartered in Torrance, CA. with regional offices in Beijing, Taipei and Tokyo. Foreverlamp has quickly become a leader in the LED retrofit and high-bay luminaire market and is the is the first lighting company to offer a plug and play lamp options of 17,000 through 28,500 lumens as a replacement for a 400w metal halide or high pressure sodium HID bulbs and the first company to offer a 45,000 and 52,000 lumen LED lamps as a replacement for 1000W metal halide. No re-wiring or ballast by-pass is required. Saving energy is as easy as changing a light bulb when using Foreverlamp products.