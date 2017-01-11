News By Tag
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Sikeston, Mo. Hotel
Midas Hospitality to manage new 92-room Hampton Inn at Cotton Ridge Development
Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, will manage the hotel. The builder is MC Hotel Construction, a general contractor specializing in new hotel construction and renovations, which is the sister company of Midas Hospitality. The architecture firm is Gray Design. All three companies are based in St. Louis, Mo.
"The new Hampton Inn – Sikeston is ideally located off of Highway 60 with easy access to I-57 and I-55 and close proximity to Monsanto, Cargill, Siemens, John Deere, and Tyson among other corporations."
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 30 hotels in 11 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
