Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Sikeston, Mo. Hotel

Midas Hospitality to manage new 92-room Hampton Inn at Cotton Ridge Development

Sikeston, Mo. Hampton Inn

Contact

Kurt Furlong

***@midashospitality.com Kurt Furlong

End

-- A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held for a 92-room Hampton Inn located at the new 100-acre Cotton Ridge Development in Sikeston, Mo. The $10 million hotel will sit on 2.75 acres and feature amenities including an indoor pool, meeting room, and fitness center. The nearly 60,000-square-foot hotel at 1240 Commerce Dr. will be completed by the end of 2017.Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, will manage the hotel. The builder is MC Hotel Construction, a general contractor specializing in new hotel construction and renovations, which is the sister company of Midas Hospitality. The architecture firm is Gray Design. All three companies are based in St. Louis, Mo.Pictured from left to right are Kurt Furlong, Midas Hospitality;J.T. Norville, Midas Hospitality;Wendell Mueller, The Bank of Missouri; David Robert, Midas Hospitality;Mayor Steven Burch, City of Sikeston; John Thompson, The Bank of Missouri; Mackenzie Scherer, Regional Chamber of Commerce, and; Jim Heinz, MC Hotel Construction."The new Hampton Inn – Sikeston is ideally located off of Highway 60 with easy access to I-57 and I-55 and close proximity to Monsanto, Cargill, Siemens, John Deere, and Tyson among other corporations."said Kurt Furlong, Midas Hospitality's Principal and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 30 hotels in 11 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com