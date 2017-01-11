News By Tag
Accumen and Chi Clinical Laboratory Partnerships Strengthen Opportunities for Health Systems
Chi Solutions, an Accumen company, forms partnerships with Lancaster General Health, Skagit Valley Health, Fairview Health Services, and The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods
As a trusted advisor that delivers value beyond the numbers, Chi Solutions, an Accumen company, has recently partnered with four health systems on a diverse set of initiatives focused on strategy, cost, quality, service, and growth. The first collaboration is with Lancaster General Health (LG Health), a member of the University of Pennsylvania Health System (Penn Medicine), to provide expertise that will strengthen the operational and financial position of the clinical laboratory. Lancaster General Hospital was founded in 1893 in a small home on Queen Street in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and now stands as a 590- bed facility with an earned reputation for excellence, compassion, quality, and cost effectiveness. Secondly, Skagit Valley Hospital, a healthcare leader in Northwest Washington, has resourced Chi for strategic support in assessing advanced quality in comprehensive laboratory capabilities aligned with specific needs. Skagit Valley Hospital provides care in Skagit, Island, and North Snohomish counties to ensure greater stability in the region and to better serve patients. Thirdly, Chi is working with Fairview Health Services, a nonprofit healthcare system based in Minneapolis, to provide strategic alignment that supports laboratory growth opportunities. Lastly, Chi is working with The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods, a healthcare facility located in Boardman, Ohio, on how to best align laboratory services for its patients and physicians.
In today's complex healthcare environment, using the right strategy at the right time is critical. Healthcare executives recognize the value in partnering with a respected clinical laboratory consulting firm to lower the risk of execution and drive speed to positive outcomes. "A critical success factor in the delivery of laboratory services is understanding that disruption offers leadership an opportunity to anticipate change and implement effective and timely strategies that create positive financial or service outcomes. Those positive outcomes could be in the form of enhanced margin, lessening the impact of a negative, or a complete change to the delivery platform in order to improve quality." said Jeffrey H. Myers, Vice President of Consulting for Accumen and Chi. Chi has 30 years of experience helping hospitals and health systems create successful laboratory operations by identifying customized solutions for operations optimization and growth. For more information, visit http://accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.com
