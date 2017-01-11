News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
KTGY-Designed Artisan Alley Wins Approval from City Council and Planning Commission
Located near the Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium, the proposed retail development will bring a creative, commercial destination, which is expected to energize the adjacent area. Capitalizing on the craft brew craze, Artisan Alley will offer a variety of craft breweries as well as complementary non-traditional food offerings and retailers. Plans call for 95,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space and a 130-room hotel on 11 acres at the northeast corner of Diamond Drive and Malaga Road.
"We are ecstatic the City of Lake Elsinore was so receptive to the overall vision and design of Artisan Alley," said Simon Perkowitz, AIA, PE, principal of KTGY's Retail Studio in Irvine, Calif. "This project will surely become a premiere retail destination for not only residents of Lake Elsinore, but visitors from all over Southern California. Artisan Alley will offer a place to gather and relax, plenty of shade, awnings, meandering walkways, landscaping and lighting elements, which all contribute to the ambiance and an enriched customer experience."
Perkowitz adds, "The key is in the details and amenities. The architectural style is inspired by the repurposing of old industrial warehouse sites and includes a mix of brick, distressed wood, corrugated metal and steel accents."
According to Civic Partners, Artisan Alley will be built in two phases, the first phase will consist of the construction of a 7,000-square-
"Our team came through with a complete and high-quality design that was enthusiastically approved by the City," said Jeff Pomeroy, PE, vice president development with Civic Partners. "We worked closely with the City of Lake Elsinore in arriving at a solution that works for both the community and consumer's needs. Artisan Alley will offer a restaurant and retail option that residents and visitors are looking for. It will create an excellent synergy with the Diamond stadium and other adjacent residential and sports oriented developments."
About Lake Elsinore
The City of Lake Elsinore is home to more than 61,000 residents and is ranked as the 3rd fastest growing city in Riverside County and 5th fastest in California. With thousands of acres of available land strategically located along the "I-15 Corridor" of Southwest Riverside County between Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, the City of Lake Elsinore is ideally positioned for continued growth and investment for many years to come. The population within a 15-mile trade area includes more than 500,000 with the annual retail trade potential of almost $2 billion. Coinedthe "Action Sports Capital of the World," Lake Elsinore is home to Southern California's largest, natural freshwater lake, world-class skydiving, championship minor league baseball, Southern California's only high-speed boating zone, a renowned motocross track and much more.In addition, the City welcomes thousands of visitors each year for several recreational and action events including Storm Baseball, the Lucas Oil AMA Regional and National Championships, NJBA Jet Boat Races, the Lake Elsinore Grand Prix, and Dream Extreme Fishing Tournament.
About Civic Partners
Civic Partners and its affiliates have been active in real estate development since the 1970's, with several decades of combined specialized experience in partnering with public agencies. The company has capitalized on its development expertise and ability to work with various government agencies in creating significant real estate projects through public/private ventures. Civic Partners was founded by Steven P. Semingson in response to a growing demand for experienced firms capable of assisting public agencies in the development of economically viable projects. Civic Partners specializes in bringing together public and private interests to deliver what the community desires: high-quality development that adds value to the community.
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Call 888.456.KTGY or visit www.ktgy.com
Contact
Anne Monaghan / Monaghan Communications
***@monaghanpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse