 
News By Tag
* Capital Campaign
* Animal Shelter
* Non-profit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Daytona Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Halifax Humane Society Receives Record Capital Campaign Contribution

Halifax Humane Society received an $800,000 contribution from Nancy and Lowell Lohman of Ormond Beach, FL towards the Society's Reimagining the Future for our Community's Animals capital campaign; a record capital campaign contribution.
 
 
Nancy & Lowell Lohman HHS Capital Campaign Gift
Nancy & Lowell Lohman HHS Capital Campaign Gift
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Capital Campaign
Animal Shelter
Non-profit

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Daytona Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
Sponsorships

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Halifax Humane Society received an $800,000 contribution from Nancy and Lowell Lohman of Ormond Beach, FL towards the Society's Reimagining the Future for our Community's Animals capital campaign; a record capital campaign contribution. Because of the Lohman's ongoing generous support, Halifax Humane Society's main building will be renamed into the Nancy & Lowell Lohman Adoption & Pet Center at Halifax Humane Society. "We are so pleased and grateful that we can be a part of this much-needed capital campaign project; one that is well overdue!  For both, our mission is to help our community's animals as well as the many children, families and older adults who live alone.  We cherish the role pets play in our lives and the part they play within humanity as an anchor of love; a deep love that touches each of our lives."  – Nancy and Lowell Lohman.

The project, spearheaded by Miguel Abi-hassan – Halifax Humane Society CEO, Michael Ugarte – Halifax Humane Society Chief Financial Development Officer, Nancy Lohman – Campaign Chair, and countless community leaders have helped raise $2,700,535.35 to date. A $2.6 million dollar goal was required in order to begin renovating the Society's 50+ year-old facility in Daytona Beach, FL. The total campaign goal is $3.6 million dollars and Halifax Humane Society is asking for added support from the local community to help raise the remaining $900 thousand dollars needed to reach goal.

The unique project will feature a newly redesigned Adoption & Pet Center, a New Grooming, Boarding and Travel Rest Center - known as the Lee C. & Patricia Culler Boarding, Grooming & Travel Center, and a 2+ acre Public Community Dog Park (NOW OPEN) – all located on the current Halifax Humane Society campus just west of I-95 off of LPGA Blvd. For additional information, or to donate towards the Reimagining the Future for our Community's Animals capital campaign, visit HHSFUTURE.ORG, or contact Michael Ugarte, Chief Financial Development Officer at 386-274-4703 Ext. 322 / MichaelU@HalifaxHumaneSociety.org.

END

###

Serving our community for 80 years Halifax Humane Society, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) private nonprofit organization founded in 1937 and located in Volusia County.  As an open-door animal shelter, finding homes for animals through innovative programs helps us continue to service over 25,000 animals annually.  As the voice for animals in the community, the Society (equipped with a high volume spay/neuter clinic) aids in protecting animals from cruel and neglectful treatment, provides happy homes to thousands of four-legged friends, and educates the community with a wide variety of services and programs.  For more information, visit HalifaxHumaneSociety.org.

Contact
Michael Ugarte, MSEd,
Chief Financial Development Officer
***@halifaxhumanesociety.org
End
Source:
Email:***@halifaxhumanesociety.org Email Verified
Tags:Capital Campaign, Animal Shelter, Non-profit
Industry:Pets
Location:Daytona Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share