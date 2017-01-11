Halifax Humane Society Receives Record Capital Campaign Contribution

Halifax Humane Society received an $800,000 contribution from Nancy and Lowell Lohman of Ormond Beach, FL towards the Society's Reimagining the Future for our Community's Animals capital campaign; a record capital campaign contribution.

Michael Ugarte, MSEd,

Chief Financial Development Officer

Michael Ugarte, MSEd, Chief Financial Development Officer

-- Halifax Humane Society received an $800,000 contribution from Nancy and Lowell Lohman of Ormond Beach, FL towards the Society'scapital campaign; a record capital campaign contribution. Because of the Lohman's ongoing generous support, Halifax Humane Society's main building will be renamed into the"We are so pleased and grateful that we can be a part of this much-needed capital campaign project; one that is well overdue! For both, our mission is to help our community's animals as well as the many children, families and older adults who live alone. We cherish the role pets play in our lives and the part they play within humanity as an anchor of love; a deep love that touches each of our lives."The project, spearheaded by Miguel Abi-hassan – Halifax Humane Society CEO, Michael Ugarte – Halifax Humane Society Chief Financial Development Officer, Nancy Lohman – Campaign Chair, and countless community leaders have helped raise $2,700,535.35 to date. A $2.6 million dollar goal was required in order to begin renovating the Society's 50+ year-old facility in Daytona Beach, FL. The total campaign goal is $3.6 million dollars and Halifax Humane Society is asking for added support from the local community to help raise the remaining $900 thousand dollars needed to reach goal.The unique project will feature a newly redesigned Adoption & Pet Center, a New Grooming, Boarding and Travel Rest Center - known as the Lee C. & Patricia Culler Boarding, Grooming & Travel Center, and a 2+ acre Public Community Dog Park (NOW OPEN) – all located on the current Halifax Humane Society campus just west of I-95 off of LPGA Blvd. For additional information, or to donate towards thecapital campaign, visit HHSFUTURE.ORG, or contact Michael Ugarte, Chief Financial Development Officer at 386-274-4703 Ext. 322 / MichaelU@HalifaxHumaneSociety.org.###Serving our community for 80 years Halifax Humane Society, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) private nonprofit organization founded in 1937 and located in Volusia County. As an open-door animal shelter, finding homes for animals through innovative programs helps us continue to service over 25,000 animals annually. As the voice for animals in the community, the Society (equipped with a high volume spay/neuter clinic) aids in protecting animals from cruel and neglectful treatment, provides happy homes to thousands of four-legged friends, and educates the community with a wide variety of services and programs. For more information, visit HalifaxHumaneSociety.org.