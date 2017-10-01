Study Shows The Majority Of Ma Nursing Homes Are Operating In Financial Distress;

Nursing homes significantly trail hospitals and health insurance plans in profitability

-- The Massachusetts Senior Care Association (MSCA) today released data analyzing the financial conditions of skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts, indicating that almost 60% of facilities are losing money. The nursing facility provider community had a cumulative loss of $62 million in 2014. The typical nursing facility incurred an average annual loss of $167,000, representing a 1.7% loss.Furthermore, the expert analysis of the most recent state MassHealth cost reports by Eljay, LLC shows that the more MassHealth residents a skilled nursing facility cares for, the higher the facility's loss. Specifically:· For nursing facilities with at least 75% MassHealth occupancy, representing about 40% of all Massachusetts facilities, the average negative margin was 3.7%, with a total cumulative loss of $46.2 million.· For nursing facilities with at least 80% MassHealth occupancy representing close to one-quarter of all facilities, the average negative margin was 4.7%.The report also compares the median profitability margins of skilled nursing facilities with those of two other health care sectors: acute care hospitals (ACHs) and Health Insurance Plans, using independent analyses for both.The data present a picture of a nursing home provider community in financial distress. The Commonwealth's 371 nursing homes had a cumulative median negative margin of -1.3%, substantially less than the ACH median operating margin of +2.6% and the median health insurance plan margin of +0.9%."This data clearly show a nursing home community in financial crisis," said Tara Gregorio, President of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association. "Since 2 out of 3 nursing home residents rely on MassHealth to pay for their care, it's simply unsustainable for facilities to continue to provide quality nursing home care. We are very concerned that without immediate state investments nursing homes could potentially close, displacing from their homes thousands of elders and individuals with disabilities."MSCA DataPoints is a regular series outlining important facts and figures related to nursing homes, quality care, funding, and demographics.MSCA DataPoints 1/10/2017Revenue Margins---MassHealth VolumeWhile Nearly 60% of the Skilled Nursing Facility Provider Community Operates on Negative Margins, Losses are Greatest for Nursing Facilities with the Highest MassHealth PopulationsComparison Revenue Margins---Nursing Facilities, Acute Care Hospitals and Health Insurance PlansIn 2015, MSCA launched the Quality Jobs for Quality Care initiative to provide a pathway to a living wage for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), dietary staff, laundry staff and other frontline workers. The Legislature and Governor Baker included $35.5 million to fund a wage increase for nursing home workers in the FY 2017 budget law.Continuing efforts to create a pathway to a living wage for nursing home workers, MSCA is asking for a total of $90 million as a wage pass-through. In addition, MSCA will ask the state to act on the Nursing Home Stabilization Legislation, which would require the state to update MassHealth funding for nursing home care using more current costs. Half of the money would come from matching federal funds.ABOUT MSCA: The Massachusetts Senior Care Association represents a diverse set of organizations that deliver a broad spectrum of services to meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities. Its members include more than 400 nursing and rehabilitation facilities, assisted living residences, residential care facilities and continuing care retirement communities. Forming a crucial link in the continuum of care, Mass Senior Care facilities provide housing, health care and support services to more than 120,000 people a year; employ more than 77,000 staff members; and contribute more than $4 billion annually to the Massachusetts economy.