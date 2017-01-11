News By Tag
New Year, New Color for Innovations
Design Studio selects purple Sangria to lead 2017 color development
Shades of Sangria will lead Innovations' color selections in 2017, starting with new wallcoverings like art-inspired Watercolor, woven Barbizon and Type II vinyl Evolution, all of which will be available mid-February.
About Innovations:
A design-driven, family-owned company, Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc., has been creating unique solutions for interiors since 1975. Their Design Studio, based in New YorkCity, collaborates with artisans around the world to develop solutions for the vertical surface—wallcoverings, textiles and faux leathers—all offered with the highest level of personal service. At Innovations, the name speaks for itself.
https://www.innovationsusa.com/
Kate Tucker
***@innovationsusa.com
