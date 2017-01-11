New Year, New Color for Innovations

Design Studio selects purple Sangria to lead 2017 color development

Sangria - Innovations 2017 Color of the Year

-- The Innovations Design Studio has selected the bold, rich shades of Sangria as their 2017 Color of the Year. Rather than one tone, the fluid colors of Sangria include a spectrum of purples, sweet berry to dark plum, that reflect the Design Studio's organic creative process. The color of creativity, spirituality and royalty—purple is a natural progression from Prussian Blue, Innovations' 2016 Color of the Year; Sangria combines the rich depth of blue with the vibrancy of red for a powerful shock of color.Shades of Sangria will lead Innovations' color selections in 2017, starting with new wallcoverings like art-inspired Watercolor, woven Barbizon and Type II vinyl Evolution, all of which will be available mid-February.About Innovations:A design-driven, family-owned company, Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc., has been creating unique solutions for interiors since 1975. Their Design Studio, based in New YorkCity, collaborates with artisans around the world to develop solutions for the vertical surface—wallcoverings, textiles and faux leathers—all offered with the highest level of personal service. At Innovations, the name speaks for itself.