Top Speakers Announced for Aviation Electronics Europe in Munich, Germany in April

Aviation Electronics Europe Leading the discussions for Single European Sky and Next-Gen

-- Aviation Electronics Europe, which will take place on 25th-26th April 2017 in Munich, Germany, has announced some of the leading international experts who will be speaking at the forthcoming event, focussing on key industry topics areas, including the Single European Sky and Next-Gen initiatives.With the global market for commercial avionics equipment set to grow at an annual rate of 4.8 percent through to 2019, the industry has not been this buoyant for some time, setting the scene for some active discussions at Aviation Electronics Europe on the future policies, performances and innovations in the aviation electronics and avionics sector.As the global economic recovery continues to strengthen, more aircraft are set to take to the skies, making it increasingly important for the management of the airspace to continue to improve safety and reliability to accommodate the greater number of aircraft.Aviation Electronics Europe will not simply look at the latest and future for cockpit technologies, where airlines aim to deliver the most up-to-date and efficient systems for their pilots and the safety of passengers, but also updates on the Single European Skies initiative.The conference programme is the leading discussions on the SESAR and NextGen programmes with updates and future challenges, with the role of the avionics industry playing a vital part in delivering the deployment and success of the initiatives.Leading international expert speakers include:- Marouan Chida, CNS and Avionics Expert, SESAR JU- Franca Pavlicevic, Head of Navigation & CNSS Research, EUROCONTROL- Joseph Wlad, Vice President, Business Development, Verocel- Luc Emberger, Communication Architecture - Data Link expert, Airbus- Johann Götz, Head of IT Engineering, Munich Airport- Adrian Price, Senior Research Analyst, NATS, UK- Claude Pichavant, Senior Expert – Communications & Surveillance, Airbus- Frank Xiao, Certification Engineer, Aviage Systems- Johan Martensson, Surveillance Expert, EUROCONTROL- Philippe Coni, Display Expert, Thales Avionics- Vladimir Orlov, Lead System Engineer, Volga Dnepr Airlines- Mirko Jakovljevic, Director, TTTechFurther details on speakers and programme can be found at www.ae-expo.eu.Aviation Electronics Europe is the premier platform for the international aviation electronics industry to learn, network and source new information, products and services at one unique annual event. Its leading exhibition displays some of the latest technologies and systems available on the market.This year Aviation Electronics Europe will be co-located with Avionics & Space Testing, Europe's Only Dedicated Exhibition & Conference for the International Aerospace Testing and Certification Community.Adrian Broadbent, Event Director and owner of Aviation Electronics Europe, said, "We are delighted that so many leading international experts will be joining the conference in Munich, Germany in April to share their knowledge and experience. The conference programme being developed by the Conference Advisory Committee will ensure Aviation Electronics Europe remains the premier conference and exhibition and unique for discussions on such important topic areas in our increasingly busy skies.""We are also delighted to be able to launch an Avionics & Space Testing conference programme where there is the need for developing greater discussion and collaboration on the testing and certification challenges in the avionics, aerospace and space testing industry," continued Mr Broadbent.For further information on Aviation Electronics Europe visit www.ae-expo.eu.For further information contact:Neil WalkerMarketing DirectorAviation Electronics EuropeT: +44 (0) 7725 318601E: neilw@aerospace-media.com