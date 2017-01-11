News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tax Expert and Advisor Barry G. Fowler, EA, Provides Help For Delinquent Tax Filers
Houston, TX – January 17, 2017 – Barry G. Fowler, CEO of Taxation Solutions, posted a new blog on the company website entitled "You Haven't Paid Taxes in How Long?" Mr. Fowler is experienced and compassionate when it comes to helping delinquent taxpayers resolve their IRS issues and it shows in his latest blog.
Fowler writes, "It's a brand new year and you've decided to take a deep breath and finally address your unfiled and unpaid taxes." He knowingly adds, "Yes, it's scary, but you know it's not getting any better and your tax bill is getting bigger every day you ignore it."
According to Fowler, "This happens so often that you might be able to take some comfort in the fact that you are not alone. A majority of my clients contact my offices in similar circumstances."
Fowler offers another reason delinquent taxpayers may be highly motivated to take care of their taxes now. He writes, "The Internal Revenue Service plans to begin private collection of certain overdue federal tax debts as early as spring of 2017."
Fowler offers basic advice addressing, "First things first: The IRS won't resolve your tax liability issue unless all past due tax returns are filed. You'll want to make sure your tax resolution representative knows how many years your taxes are delinquent."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.taxationsolutions.net/
About Barry G. Fowler, EA
Barry G. Fowler founded Taxation Solutions out of a genuine concern for the IRS issues his clients face, many of whom are self-employed, contract employees, or entrepreneurs. For his contributions to his profession and expertise in tax resolution and financial planning, Fowler has been featured as one of America's Trendsetters on CBS and Yahoo, and as a Premier Expert in Inc. Magazine. He has been instrumental in helping hundreds of people resolve complex tax issues with the IRS.
Fowler is licensed to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service, and is a longstanding member of several tax industry professional organizations:
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse