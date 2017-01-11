 
Tax Expert and Advisor Barry G. Fowler, EA, Provides Help For Delinquent Tax Filers

 
 
Listed Under

HOUSTON - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Barry G. Fowler, EA, leading expert in tax resolution issues and CEO of Taxation Solutions provides information to taxpayers who have fallen behind in filing and paying their taxes and offers help to those who are ready to take the leap and resolve their delinquent tax situation.

Houston, TX – January 17, 2017 – Barry G. Fowler, CEO of Taxation Solutions, posted a new blog on the company website entitled "You Haven't Paid Taxes in How Long?" Mr. Fowler is experienced and compassionate when it comes to helping delinquent taxpayers resolve their IRS issues and it shows in his latest blog.

Fowler writes, "It's a brand new year and you've decided to take a deep breath and finally address your unfiled and unpaid taxes." He knowingly adds, "Yes, it's scary, but you know it's not getting any better and your tax bill is getting bigger every day you ignore it."

According to Fowler, "This happens so often that you might be able to take some comfort in the fact that you are not alone. A majority of my clients contact my offices in similar circumstances." He continues, "The longer you pretend the problem doesn't exist the worse it gets." "But," writes Fowler, "you can also take comfort in knowing that when you finally decide to work with a reputable tax resolution firm, you'll feel a great sense of relief immediately."

Fowler offers another reason delinquent taxpayers may be highly motivated to take care of their taxes now. He writes, "The Internal Revenue Service plans to begin private collection of certain overdue federal tax debts as early as spring of 2017."

Fowler offers basic advice addressing, "First things first: The IRS won't resolve your tax liability issue unless all past due tax returns are filed. You'll want to make sure your tax resolution representative knows how many years your taxes are delinquent." He continues adding, "If you don't know, ask your representative to ask the IRS what returns have been filed, what taxes you owe, and if any refunds have been applied to your delinquent taxes."

The entire blog can be read at http://www.taxationsolutions.net/you-havent-paid-taxes-in...

About Barry G. Fowler, EA

Barry G. Fowler founded Taxation Solutions out of a genuine concern for the IRS issues his clients face, many of whom are self-employed, contract employees, or entrepreneurs. For his contributions to his profession and expertise in tax resolution and financial planning, Fowler has been featured as one of America's Trendsetters on CBS and Yahoo, and as a Premier Expert in Inc. Magazine. He has been instrumental in helping hundreds of people resolve complex tax issues with the IRS.

Fowler is licensed to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service, and is a longstanding member of several tax industry professional organizations: NAEA, NATP, TSEA, ASTPS.

Source:Taxation Solutions
Email:***@celebritysites.com
Tags:Paying Taxes, Late Tax Filing, Owe Back Taxes
Industry:Accounting
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
