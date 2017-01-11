News By Tag
ATEC Business Development Manager Elected Chairperson of San Diego Section of IEEE
With more than 421,335 members from over 160 countries, IEEE is a leading authority on areas ranging from aerospace systems to consumer electronics, biomedical engineering, telecommunications and more. The San Diego Section of the IEEE, which Alcala now presides over as chairperson, is a hub of 36 special interest societies and nearly 4,000 local members.
Alcala has spent the last four years of his IEEE membership serving the organization in a variety of ways. He volunteers for the Product Safety Engineering Society, has spoken at the IEEE Symposium on Product Compliance Engineering, hosts IEEE events at the ATEC campus, and with his EMC expertise, will serve as Co-Chairperson for the 2020 IEEE EMC Symposium in Reno, NV.
"I had already been with ATEC for five years before joining IEEE," Alcala shared. He attributes his time with ATEC, which supplies rental technology for aerospace, telecommunications, biomedical and other electrical industries, to how he accumulated the right expertise to lead as Section Chairperson. "With my now nine-year tenure at ATEC, I'm looking forward to bringing my knowledge of EMC, Product Safety, Communications, Power Electronics, Power & Energy, and Vehicular Tech to this new role."
Alcala and ATEC plan to keep hosting industry events at the ATEC campus. These events include speakers, training series and more, and are open to all who are interested, regardless of IEEE membership status. "Alongside ATEC, I intend to help foster an environment of advancement and fellowship within the electrical engineering and technical community," says Alcala. Events hosted at ATEC will be posted to the San Diego IEEE website, and on www.atecorp.com.
About Advanced Test Equipment Rentals
Since 1981, Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC), a leading high tech equipment rental company provides short and long-term rental solutions of analysis, inspection, measurement, monitoring, simulation, powering, certifying, and commissioning equipment to the aerospace, automotive, biomedical, communications, consumer electronics, defense, environmental, engineering, marine, power grid, transportation, and compliance testing companies. ATEC is ISO-9001 certified, and ISO 17025 Accredited in calibration. Visit ATEC at www.atecorp.com.
