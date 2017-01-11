News By Tag
Flowpoint Performs on the most Prestigious Square Kilometre in the World
Instarmac's partner in Dubai, Tanseeq LLC, have secured a 9,000m² paving project at the beautiful Dubai Opera.
Flowpoint rapid set flowable grout was specified and chosen to grout 9,000m² of paving surrounding the iconic Dubai Opera. Part of the UltraScape Mortar Paving System, Flowpoint has been independently tested to British Standard 7533 and has been developed over a number of years to provide a durable finish which will not crack or stain - even in the extremely high temperatures in Dubai.
Flowpoint is a flowable grout which allows for large areas of paving to be grouted quickly. It can be used to grout joints from 3-5mm to 50mm and as deep as 200mm in one application. What's more, Flowpoint can receive foot traffic in 1 hour and vehicular traffic in 4 hours - ideal for projects where minimal disruption and early trafficking is essential, such as this one.
Flowpoint is available in 3 varieties - Original, ECO and Smooth and 2 colours - Charcoal and Natural Grey.
The Dubai Opera is the latest in a long line of prestigious projects for Flowpoint in Dubai. UltraScape's Mortar Paving System has also been specified and used to grout 9,000m² of paving at MBR City and 40,000m² of paving at City Walk.
Flowpoint is available throughout the UAE through Tanseeq LLC. To contact Tanseeq please call +971 (04) 361 7199 or visit www.tanseeqllc.com.
For further information on Flowpoint and the other materials in UltraScape's Mortar Paving System, please email info@tanseeq.com or international@
Contact
Instarmac Group plc
+44 (0) 1827 871871
international@
