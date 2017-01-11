 
Flowpoint Performs on the most Prestigious Square Kilometre in the World

Instarmac's partner in Dubai, Tanseeq LLC, have secured a 9,000m² paving project at the beautiful Dubai Opera.
 
 
Opera House Dubai
Opera House Dubai
 
TAMWORTH, England - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Located in what is known as "the most prestigious square kilometre in the world", the Dubai Opera is the number one destination for performing arts in the Emirates. The 2,000 seat theatre is home to world famous productions as well as a stunning rooftop restaurant and sky garden where diners can enjoy views of The Dubai Fountain and the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Flowpoint rapid set flowable grout was specified and chosen to grout 9,000m² of paving surrounding the iconic Dubai Opera. Part of the UltraScape Mortar Paving System, Flowpoint has been independently tested to British Standard 7533 and has been developed over a number of years to provide a durable finish which will not crack or stain - even in the extremely high temperatures in Dubai.

Flowpoint is a flowable grout which allows for large areas of paving to be grouted quickly. It can be used to grout joints from 3-5mm to 50mm and as deep as 200mm in one application. What's more, Flowpoint can receive foot traffic in 1 hour and vehicular  traffic in 4 hours - ideal for projects where minimal disruption and early trafficking is essential, such as this one.

Flowpoint is available in 3 varieties - Original, ECO and Smooth and 2 colours - Charcoal and Natural Grey.

The Dubai Opera is the latest in a long line of prestigious projects for Flowpoint in Dubai. UltraScape's Mortar Paving System has also been specified and used to grout 9,000m² of paving at MBR City and 40,000m² of paving at City Walk.

Flowpoint is available throughout the UAE through Tanseeq LLC. To contact Tanseeq please call +971 (04) 361 7199 or visit www.tanseeqllc.com.

For further information on Flowpoint and the other materials in UltraScape's Mortar Paving System, please email info@tanseeq.com or international@instarmac.com or call Instarmac's International Sales Team on +44 (0) 1827 871871.

Contact
Instarmac Group plc
+44 (0) 1827 871871
international@instarmac.com
Source:Instarmac Group plc
Email:***@instarmac.com Email Verified
