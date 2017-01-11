 
January 2017
VORAGO Technologies Appoints Rob "Clark" Senders as Chief Financial Officer

Technology industry and finance veteran joins semiconductor firm's executive team
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- VORAGO Technologies, the leading provider of radiation and extreme heat-hardened embedded systems technology, today announced it has appointed Rob "Clark" Senders as its chief financial officer. Senders will be responsible for VORAGO's financial operations and will play a key role in developing new business models as the company continues to grow its business and the market reach of its patented HARDSIL® technology.

"We're very pleased to have a technology CFO of Clark's caliber join our team," said Bernd Lienhard, chief executive officer of VORAGO Technologies. "Having a knowledgeable and experienced finance executive guide our operations will be invaluable as we continue to expand the footprints of our HARDSIL technology and VORAGO products."

With over twenty years in the technology industry, Senders has lead the finance and operations teams of hardware and software companies ranging from startups to Fortune 50's, and driven diverse strategies from M&A and fundraising through to supply chain, legal and HR. Most recently Senders was the CFO at Accend Inc. in Austin, TX, which was acquired by P2 Energy. He has also held CFO and top finance positions at NetEffect, Banderacom, Compaq and Hewlett Packard. A Certified Public Accountant, Senders holds a BA in Economics from Stanford University, and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

About VORAGO Technologies

VORAGO Technologies, previously known as Silicon Space Technology, is a privately held, leading semiconductor technology company based in Austin, TX with patented and proven solutions that remove the limitations of both radiation and heat-related failures inherent in traditional technology. VORAGO's patented HARDSIL® technology can be integrated into the standard silicon manufacturing process to enable components to withstand the most extreme conditions, including temperatures beyond 200°C, while providing exceptional longevity. VORAGO's microcontroller products are based on HARDSIL and are well suited for automotive, industrial, military / aerospace and networking applications. VORAGO Technologies opens up a new envelope of possibilities for your designs, no matter how hostile the environment. www.voragotech.com

Media Contact
Kathleen Deal
512-633-7992
***@voragotech.com
