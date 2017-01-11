Editors' Lounge Heats Up 2017 With Presentations From Editshare, BeBop Technology & Simian

Clouds of data for remote editing, collaboration and workflow management

The Editors' Lounge. A hip forum for post-production professionals

-- The Editors' Lounge returns on Friday, January 27with clouds of data for remote editing, collaboration and workflow management with presentations from EditShare, BeBop Technology and Simian. The event will be held at AlphaDogs Post Production 1612 W. Olive Ave., Ste 200, Burbank, CA 91506 beginning at 6:30 pm. RSVP is required to attend.Jesse Adams, Senior Sales Engineer for EditShare, a leader in asset management for editorial and remote collaboration workflows, will show the latest media management toolsets for editors, producers and heads of post-production. Adams will show how: a powerful production media asset management (PAM) platform for creative control of all files during the production process, including 4K and remote editorial workflows can save valuable time and money.will tag, organize and manage media, improving efficiency at every stage. 'Drag and drop' integration with all the main NLE platforms streamlines editorial and finishing.adds the ability to automate complex and repetitive workflow tasks including transcoding and QC. Withand, it's possible to remotely access, edit and package media, increasing the opportunities for creative development outside the boundaries of the facility. Adams will demonstrate hands-on how asset management is an essential part of the creative process. In addition, attendees will get an up close look at EditShare's award-winning hybrid workflow used for German reality TV show, "", that utilizes on-premise hardware with cloud-based production tools to improve efficiency and creativity on any production.Herb Dow, Head of Global Sales for BeBop Technology, will demonstrate how BeBop's unique online streaming platform transparently moves existing editorial workflows to a fully cloud-based environment, securely, without disrupting the creative process. The discussion will focus on real-life examples of how BeBop's highly specialized cloud-based services are being used for post-production and are set to become the new industry standard and the impact Cloud technologies will have on the industry at large during the coming year.Kellie Mattzela-Atton, Head of Sale for Simian, along with Simian Co-Founder and CEO Brian Atton will demonstrate how their industry-leading Production Asset Management Platform helps editors, post supervisor and executive producers win new jobs and strengthen client relationships via highly streamlined team and client project collaboration. Topics will include an in-depth look at industry best practices for media sharing and collaboration, 360°/VR video and how Simian's robust offering enhances the overall post-production workflow.The Editors' Lounge offers the opportunity to learn from post-production industry peers and networking with new and old friends. The Lounge opens at 6:30 p.m. with presentations beginning at 7:00 p.m. RSVP is required to attend. The price of admission is to bring your favorite beverage. Editors' Lounge will provide the food.To register for the event please visit: