 
News By Tag
* Estate Disputes
* Business Disputes
* Fiduciary Litigation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Gaslowitz Frankel Welcomes Attorney Trevor E. Brice

 
 
Trevor E. Brice
Trevor E. Brice
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Estate Disputes
* Business Disputes
* Fiduciary Litigation

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Executives

ATLANTA - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Gaslowitz Frankel, LLC recently welcomed a new attorney to the firm. Associate attorney Trevor E. Brice joins the firm with specialties in fiduciary, commercial and business litigation.

"Mr. Brice is sure to be an extraordinary asset to our firm," founding partner Adam Gaslowitz said. "His extensive background in journalism and litigation positions him to carry forward our firm's vision of providing candid advice and reliable legal guidance to clients."

In his new role at Gaslowitz Frankel, Mr. Brice will represent a range of clients from institutions to individuals in multimillion-dollar legal matters such as will contests, trust and estate disputes, partnership and shareholder disputes, and other fiduciary and business litigation matters.

"I am excited to join a firm that keeps its clients' best interests firmly in mind," Mr. Brice said. "I look forward to upholding Gaslowitz Frankel's longstanding legacy of achieving the best results possible for clients in a thoughtful, efficient manner."

Prior to graduating from Emory University School of Law, Brice served as Executive Managing Editor of the Emory International Law Review and worked as a journalist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Athens Banner-Herald. Mr. Brice is a member of the Georgia Bar Association, Atlanta Bar Association, and Georgia Hispanic Bar Association. In addition, he was recognized in 2015 by the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyer's Foundation for outstanding pro bono service.

About Gaslowitz Frankel LLC:

Gaslowitz Frankel LLC is Georgia's premier fiduciary litigation law firm. The firm has earned a reputation for excellence across Georgia and the Southeast providing representation to individuals, executors, trustees, investors, shareholders, and financial institutions in complex fiduciary disputes involving wills, estates, trusts, guardianships, businesses, and securities. To learn more, please visit: http://www.gaslowitzfrankel.com.

Contact
Katie Wagner Social Media
***@katiewagnersocialmedia.com
End
Source:Gaslowitz Frankel
Email:***@katiewagnersocialmedia.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Katie Wagner Social Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share