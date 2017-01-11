News By Tag
Gaslowitz Frankel Welcomes Attorney Trevor E. Brice
"Mr. Brice is sure to be an extraordinary asset to our firm," founding partner Adam Gaslowitz said. "His extensive background in journalism and litigation positions him to carry forward our firm's vision of providing candid advice and reliable legal guidance to clients."
In his new role at Gaslowitz Frankel, Mr. Brice will represent a range of clients from institutions to individuals in multimillion-
"I am excited to join a firm that keeps its clients' best interests firmly in mind," Mr. Brice said. "I look forward to upholding Gaslowitz Frankel's longstanding legacy of achieving the best results possible for clients in a thoughtful, efficient manner."
Prior to graduating from Emory University School of Law, Brice served as Executive Managing Editor of the Emory International Law Review and worked as a journalist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Athens Banner-Herald. Mr. Brice is a member of the Georgia Bar Association, Atlanta Bar Association, and Georgia Hispanic Bar Association. In addition, he was recognized in 2015 by the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyer's Foundation for outstanding pro bono service.
About Gaslowitz Frankel LLC:
Gaslowitz Frankel LLC is Georgia's premier fiduciary litigation law firm. The firm has earned a reputation for excellence across Georgia and the Southeast providing representation to individuals, executors, trustees, investors, shareholders, and financial institutions in complex fiduciary disputes involving wills, estates, trusts, guardianships, businesses, and securities. To learn more, please visit: http://www.gaslowitzfrankel.com.
