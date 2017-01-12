News By Tag
StemTek and tebu-bio announce European partnership for Cell2Sphere
First frozen 3D cell based assay made available for European-wide distribution
Designed for drug discovery research in industrial, biotech, pharma and academic fields, Cell2Sphere represents a geometric evolution in cell based assay development. Using a patented scaffold-free technology, 3D spheroid cells arrive frozen and grow in a standard 96 well ultra low-adhesion plate for use in molecular compound testing. Cell2Sphere is the first simple 3D tissue culture kit for labs interested in more accurate, scalable and dynamic experimental research, the frozen spheroid tissue culture samples significantly increase the shelf life of today's 3D cultures.
Jean-François Tétu, Sales Manager, Europe South & UK, tebu-bio, said, "We are pleased to add these novel products to our existing range of cell sourcing solutions. 3D tissue culture is of great interest to researchers testing their compounds and obtaining more accurate in vitro to in vivo prediction at pre-clinical drug discovery stages."
Flexibility to conduct experimental planning is a critical success factors for today's researchers. Unlike fresh products, where researchers must plan tissue culture well in advance, Cell2Sphere frozen spheroid cells can be stored for longer times with no required waiting or delivery time. Thus, scientists can speed time to clinical trials while reducing false positives, conduct repeat experimentation and change variables without losing time on logistics. 3D tissue culture also allows for more accurate screening by recreating human cell biology.
According to Angel Garcia Martin, CEO and founder of StemTek, "We are entering a stage in 3D tissue culture where 3D cell based assays will be a commodity, easy-to-store and use, a no brainer. With Cell2Sphere there is no training needed in 3D tissue culture, just unwrap the plate, add the supplied medium and place it in the incubator. This will save labs countless hours and resources to focus on their primary work. Working with tebu-bio and other partners we hope to make this simple and intuitive solution available to more labs around the world."
Introduced to the market in 2016, Cell2Sphere was initially developed for cancer stem cell research, developed by cellular oncology specialists at Stemtek Therapeutics. However, with additional updates the potential for Cell2Sphere can also be applied to other applications for in vitro testing of novel therapeutics, toxicology and cosmetics, any application where 3D cell cultures may provide increased biological relevance.
ABOUT STEMTEK
Founded in 2013, StemTek is a biotech startup entirely dedicated to cancer stem cell research and drug discovery. StemTek uses 3D cell based assay automated for HTS, allowing the company to test thousands of compounds that target cancer stem cells to stop spheroid formation. 3D cell culture systems allow for stronger, more efficient and reliable drug screening. StemTek collaborates with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate early stage drug screening to develop new anticancer therapies. The company develops Cell2Sphere, a scalable solution for High-throughput screening (HTS) and detection of phenotypic or genetic changes in cancer stem cells. With over thirty years combined experience in molecular and cellular oncology, StemTek's goal is to find treatments that put an end to relapse. Join our fight @StemTekTher or for more information go to: http://www.stemtektherapeutics.com
ABOUT TEBU-BIO
tebu-bio is a pan-European company with 9 local offices throughout Europe, specialized in supplying innovative life science products and laboratory services to pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic research institutes. For more than 15 years now, tebu-bio's own laboratories operating in France provide researchers with an ever-growing offer of standard or custom lab services.
tebu-bio is an active member of recognised professional networks and clusters (Medicen, Cosmetic Valley...), and received the PM'up award in the Health/Life Sciences sector, attributed to dynamic, high-potential companies by the "Région Ile-de-France"
Contact (StemTek media enquiries)
Margaret Carpo
press@stemtektherapeutics.com
+34 634 227 572)
Contact
Sara Pierre
***@tebu-bio.com
