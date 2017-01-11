 
News By Tag
* Setting Goals
* New Years Resolutions
* Plans For 2017
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Promotional Marketing Expert Danette Gossett Suggests One New Year's Resolution

 
 
Danette Gossett
Danette Gossett
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Setting Goals
New Years Resolutions
Plans For 2017

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Miami - Florida - US

MIAMI - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Owner and President of Gossett Marketing, a leading promotional marketing firm, Danette Gossett offers a solution to New Year's Resolutions that fade within the first few weeks of the year.

MIAMI, FL– January 17, 2017 – Danette Gossett, Founder of Gossett Marketing Communications, Inc., Co-Founder of Promotions Resource, LLC, and co-author of the best-selling book, Transform, recently posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Resolution for 2017: Replace Resolutions with Goals." Ms. Gossett promotes the end of making resolutions.

Gossett writes, "We are so accustomed to the word "resolution" associated with the beginning of a New Year. And we all make lists of resolutions we feel strongly about for maybe for the first week or two. Then we lose focus and forget." She adds, "I am right there with everyone else."

Gossett shares, "Over the New Year holiday weekend, I was talking with a friend who announced she refuses to make resolutions anymore." She continues adding, "However, she also said she wanted to make many changes for 2017 and proceeded to tell me she was setting specific goals instead." Gossett says, "That got me to thinking and I looked up both words." She shares the dictionary synonyms: "Resolution: decree, promise, declaration, decision
Goal: objective, aim, ambition, purpose, aspiration, target"

As Gossett states, "I have to tell you, goals are better. Even the word is more solid and carries more weight."

"To me," says Gossett, "the difference between the two words is compelling. "Goal" has the end in mind, while "resolution" seems to encompass only beginnings." She adds, "This realization has had a profound effect on me. So, the very last "decree" I am making is that from this year onward I am replacing resolutions with solid goals. I am writing down the most meaningful things I want to aim for and setting target dates and establishing specific actions that will keep my objective top-of-mind. "

The entire blog can be read at http://www.gossettmktg.com/resolution-for-2017-replace-re...

About Danette Gossett

Danette brings more than 30 years of experience developing advertising campaigns, direct marketing programs and sales promotions to her clients. Prior to starting her companies, she worked for New York advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi & Lowe Marschalk. Her corporate experience included National Advertising Director for Avis Rent a Car Systems, Inc., and Director of Marketing Services for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

Learn more about Gossett Marketing at http://www.gossettmktg.com/

About Gossett Marketing

Gossett Marketing is celebrating its 23rd year as a promotional marketing agency. We strive to become your partner in business, not just another vendor. We approach every project utilizing our more than 33 years of New York advertising agency and corporate marketing experience to bring creative solutions to all your promotional marketing needs. We know how to drive results with promotional marketing programs. We strive to understand your brand strategy and will ensure your message integrity.

Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Source:Gossett Marketing
Email:***@celebritysites.com Email Verified
Tags:Setting Goals, New Years Resolutions, Plans For 2017
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CelebritySites PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share