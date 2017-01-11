News By Tag
Promotional Marketing Expert Danette Gossett Suggests One New Year's Resolution
MIAMI, FL– January 17, 2017 – Danette Gossett, Founder of Gossett Marketing Communications, Inc., Co-Founder of Promotions Resource, LLC, and co-author of the best-selling book, Transform, recently posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Resolution for 2017: Replace Resolutions with Goals." Ms. Gossett promotes the end of making resolutions.
Gossett writes, "We are so accustomed to the word "resolution"
Gossett shares, "Over the New Year holiday weekend, I was talking with a friend who announced she refuses to make resolutions anymore." She continues adding, "However, she also said she wanted to make many changes for 2017 and proceeded to tell me she was setting specific goals instead." Gossett says, "That got me to thinking and I looked up both words." She shares the dictionary synonyms: "Resolution:
Goal: objective, aim, ambition, purpose, aspiration, target"
As Gossett states, "I have to tell you, goals are better. Even the word is more solid and carries more weight."
"To me," says Gossett, "the difference between the two words is compelling. "Goal" has the end in mind, while "resolution"
The entire blog can be read at http://www.gossettmktg.com/
About Danette Gossett
Danette brings more than 30 years of experience developing advertising campaigns, direct marketing programs and sales promotions to her clients. Prior to starting her companies, she worked for New York advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi & Lowe Marschalk. Her corporate experience included National Advertising Director for Avis Rent a Car Systems, Inc., and Director of Marketing Services for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.
Learn more about Gossett Marketing at http://www.gossettmktg.com/
About Gossett Marketing
Gossett Marketing is celebrating its 23rd year as a promotional marketing agency. We strive to become your partner in business, not just another vendor. We approach every project utilizing our more than 33 years of New York advertising agency and corporate marketing experience to bring creative solutions to all your promotional marketing needs. We know how to drive results with promotional marketing programs. We strive to understand your brand strategy and will ensure your message integrity.
