Web Active Directory LLC Completes Best Year in Company History

Web Active Directory, LLC continues to extend its growth into the Identity and Access Management (IAM) space finishing FY2016 with its strongest year as a company.
 
 
DALLAS - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Success was accomplished by expanding the PeoplePlatform solution with continued emphasis on new product development and offerings.  Multiple releases were made throughout the year to each product offering and the PeoplePlatform Suite.  "We never lose sight of our customers' needs or the trends in the marketplace. We developed the Platform so that you don't have to shape your business to fit our technology, but instead that our technology will fit your business" says Keith Nordin, CEO.   Recognizing this growth, Owler, the competitive intelligence platform, named Web Active Directory it's Hot in 2016 Winner in Dallas.


Part of the company's growth came from acquiring new customers in the Fortune 500 space as well as continuing to serve existing large accounts such as The Kellogg Company, JoAnn Stores and Sketchers, government agencies like the Department of Energy and Security Exchange Commission and educational institutions that include University of Virginia, University of California Irvine and school districts internationally.

Speaking about platform futures, Robert Baptist, CTO stated "As a company, we're buckling up for a big year for our platform.  We're marrying identity, access, and directory management with the latest in technology with a focus on what our customers and prospects are asking for."

"We exceeded the goals we had for 2016 and have made 2017's vision even loftier.  We understand that competing in the IAM space requires new ideas and products that allow us to continue the expansion of our customer base.  We're excited about what the future holds for Web Active Directory, and are confident we will continue an upward trajectory", stated Nordin.


About Web Active Directory, LLC

Web Active Directory provides an Identity and Access Management platform web-enabling Active Directory technologies. We provide software and services on premise or in the cloud saving money and time for IT technologists and empowering end-users not to be beholden to them. For more information, please visit:www.webactivedirectory.com.

About Owler

Owler is the crowdsourced competitive intelligence platform that business professionals use to outsmart their competition, gain competitive insights, and uncover the latest industry news and alerts. Owler is powered by an active community of 800K business professionals that contribute unique business insights such as competitors, private company revenue, and CEO ratings. From startups all the way to large enterprises (including 96% of the Fortune 500), CEOs, salespeople, marketers, product managers, and all types of business professionals use Owler daily.

Web Active Directory LLC
Click to Share