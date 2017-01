Introducing BirthdayPak's Newest Franchisee

BirthdayPak is thrilled to announce that the Southwest Florida market is now owned and operated by the newest BirthdayPak franchise owner, Susana McHugh.

BirthdayPak of Southwest Florida

-- Since its launch in the summer of 2014, BirthdayPak of Southwest Florida has been a company owned and operated market. Susana has been successfully building out the Southwest Florida market since its launch as a BirthdayPak employee. This experience allowed Susana to see first-hand that the BirthdayPak business model works and it motivated her to purchase the market and become a BirthdayPak franchise owner.Susana's professional background includes over 25 years of experience in business ownership, new business development, fundraising, contract negotiations, proposal writing, and administration of complex contracts. Welcome to the growing family of BirthdayPak Franchise Owners, Susana!The BirthdayPak business model has proven to be successful through the convergence of trusted cooperative direct mail and cutting edge digital marketing. Plus, targeting affluent female consumers celebrating a birthday, who live local to the upscale businesses featured in their BirthdayPak, lead to recurring engagements for the advertiser. There is no other direct mail franchise like BirthdayPak!If you or someone you know has an interest in learning more about this exciting business opportunity, please visit us at www.BirthdayPakFranchise.com , call 888-206-0083, or email Franchising@BirthdayPak.com.