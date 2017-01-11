News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing BirthdayPak's Newest Franchisee
BirthdayPak is thrilled to announce that the Southwest Florida market is now owned and operated by the newest BirthdayPak franchise owner, Susana McHugh.
Susana's professional background includes over 25 years of experience in business ownership, new business development, fundraising, contract negotiations, proposal writing, and administration of complex contracts. Welcome to the growing family of BirthdayPak Franchise Owners, Susana!
The BirthdayPak business model has proven to be successful through the convergence of trusted cooperative direct mail and cutting edge digital marketing. Plus, targeting affluent female consumers celebrating a birthday, who live local to the upscale businesses featured in their BirthdayPak, lead to recurring engagements for the advertiser. There is no other direct mail franchise like BirthdayPak!
If you or someone you know has an interest in learning more about this exciting business opportunity, please visit us at www.BirthdayPakFranchise.com, call 888-206-0083, or email Franchising@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse