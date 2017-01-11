 
Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Willowsford Reports Record Sales, Named as One of Top 50 Master-Planned Communities in the Nation

Best-selling community in all of Northeast and Washington, D.C. region
 
 
Willowsford
Willowsford
 
Listed Under

ASHBURN, Va. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Willowsford, a unique new home community in Loudoun County, is one of the most sought-after communities in the country, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting Group, a national real estate research organization that has compiled a list of the top national communities, based on sales, for the last seven years.

This past year, John Burns Real Estate reported new record volume with top communities selling an average of 9% more than they did in 2015. Willowsford sales increased by 44% over 2015, earning the single-family home community a spot among much larger communities with higher density and multi-family units.

Willowsford was also the only community in the Northeast to make the list and one of only three in the mid-Atlantic (the other two were in the Carolinas).  The study states, "The Northeast's housing recovery continued to lag other regions in 2016, as high new home prices, competition from the resale market, political uncertainty, and weaker economic fundamentals hurt new home sales. Despite these headwinds, Willowsfordranked at #45 on our list—an amazing feat."

Willowsford credits its success with its dedication to innovative but authentic daily experiences that make it much more than just a community. Sitting on approximately 4,000 acres with 2,000+ acres in open space, Willowsford provides a natural environment that's rare for new communities. From its award-winning home designs (created just for Willowsford) to its amenities including a working farm and farm-to-table cooking program with pop-up restaurants, visiting chefs, a farm market; to more than 40 miles of trails and active outdoor programming; and additional amenities including resort-style pools, demonstration kitchens, 7-acre lake, fitness centers, and more—all built upfront. Willowsford has created a lifestyle experience and setting that few other communities offer.

"Execution matters," the study noted. "While market conditions were favorable, the developers had to stay focused and creative to compete. Our consulting team consulted on or visited every one of these communities in 2016, frequently noting careful segmentation, thoughtful amenity packages, consideration for walkability, outdoor living and social interaction, and outstanding development execution at just about all of them."

Here are some of the reasons why Willowsford works:

Development Approach—Willowsford transformed its land use challenge—a requirement for all single-family detached homes and 50% open space—into the community's key differentiator; creating agricultural theaters in which to cluster homes – allowing 90% of the homes to back to woodlands or open space. The Willowsford Conservancy preserves and manages the 2,000+ acres of open space, which includes Willowsford Farm and 40 miles of trails.

Land Use Economics—Willowsford underwrote all amenities and farm infrastructure in the early stages of development to prove to a skeptical market that the developer was committed to delivering high quality facilities and lifestyle programming from the first settlement. Today (and unlike other communities), Willowsford's residents do not have to wait to have the daily experiences that were promised.

Community and Culture—"With a lifestyle built around farm-fresh food, outdoor recreation and fine living, Willowsford has developed a discernable, authentic culture," said Stacey Kessinger, vice president of Marketing. Willowsford is the only community to have both a Culinary Director and a Lifestyle Director on staff.

Design Excellence—In addition to integrating natural landscapes in the land plan, Willowsford instituted residential design guidelines requiring builders to provide unique designs for the community while staying true to select architectural styles and using higher quality materials (for example, no vinyl siding is allowed in Willowsford).

Having won "Community of the Year," for multiple years, Willowsford has quickly become a national model for the successful creation of a neighborhood that is much more than just beautiful homes.  "This is where families, young professionals and empty nesters are buying because Willowsford is so much more than our homes," added Kessinger.  "It's about buying into a lifestyle and lifetime experience."

# # #

About Willowsford
Willowsford is a naturally planned new home community in Loudoun County, Va. which is inspired by Virginia's strong agricultural heritage. The 4,000-acre community has 2,000 acres of conservancy-managed natural open space, including a 300+ acre farm, forests and parklands and connected by more than 40 miles of nature trails. Architectural designs for homes in Willowsford are exclusive to the community. For more information, visit www.willowsford.com or call 571-252-3975.

