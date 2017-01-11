Country(s)
Estes Forwarding Worldwide Opens Strategic Latin American Gateway in Miami, Florida
"Our Miami team — with more than 45 years of global expertise — allows our US clients to navigate a productive Latin America solution." said Scott Fisher, EFW President/CEO.
The Miami Facility is located at 3409 NW 72th Avenue Suite C, Miami, Fl 33122 — approximately 10-15 minutes from Miami International Airport and 25 minutes from Miami Port and provides 14,500 square feet of warehouse space, 6 docks and 400 rack spaces.
About EFW
Estes Forwarding Worldwide, LLC (EFW), is a non-asset based freight forwarder and a wholly owned subsidiary of Estes. Driven by customer service excellence, EFW has brought together industry experts to provide customers with innovative solutions to the demanding logistics challenges of today's changing economy. EFW's hybrid network approach in conjunction with their parent company, Estes Express Lines, creates a full range of highly reliable ground, ocean, and air transportation services for its clients.
https://www.EFWnow.com
