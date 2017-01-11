Estes Forwarding Worldwide Opens Strategic Latin American Gateway in Miami, Florida

Scott Fisher, President/CEO

-- RICHMOND, VA — Estes Forwarding Worldwide, LLC, opens new EFW Miami Gateway Facility to meet the increased demand in service to and from Latin America. The Station is managed by Jaime Cabrera, who brings 28 years of global experience specializing in Latin America. EFW will consolidate freight in transit from Europe, Asian and North America to all major destinations in Latin America — with a concentration on Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica and Caribbean. The Miami team will provide competitive pricing on services and solutions including air and ocean, and local trucking services in South Florida.The Miami Facility is located at— approximately 10-15 minutes from Miami International Airport and 25 minutes from Miami Port and provides 14,500 square feet of warehouse space, 6 docks and 400 rack spaces. Callor emailfor information about the shipping solutions available through EFW Latin Gateway. To learn more about EFW's complete logistic solutions, please visitAbout EFWEstes Forwarding Worldwide, LLC (EFW), is a non-asset based freight forwarder and a wholly owned subsidiary of Estes. Driven by customer service excellence, EFW has brought together industry experts to provide customers with innovative solutions to the demanding logistics challenges of today's changing economy. EFW's hybrid network approach in conjunction with their parent company, Estes Express Lines, creates a full range of highly reliable ground, ocean, and air transportation services for its clients.