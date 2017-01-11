News By Tag
Cenco Building Services welcomes Brad Cook as Vice President, Sales
Matthew Dirr, General Manager of Cenco, is excited about the addition of Brad in this new role. "We are very pleased to have Brad's leadership on our team. His mix of commercial and residential construction experience, as well as his expertise in dispute resolution, rounds out our Sales capabilities and enables us to provide even more comprehensive services to our customers. This background will enable Brad to guide Cenco Building Services to the next level of excellence."
"I am looking forward to making an immediate impact with Cenco Building Services as the new Vice President of Sales," says Brad. "They have built a quality roofing and restoration business in the Denver market, and value both their customers and their employees. It will be a great opportunity in the years ahead, working side by side with a talented group of Cenco team members."
About Cenco Building Services
Cenco Building Services (http://www.cencobuildingservices.com) is a full-service residential and commercial general contractor, focused on the roofing, restoration and remodeling needs of clients in the Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs markets.
Contact
Carrie Hendershot
***@cencobuildingservices.com
