Cenco Building Services welcomes Brad Cook as Vice President, Sales

-- Cenco Building Services (http://www.cencobuildingservices.com)is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Cook as the new Vice President of Sales. Brad is a licensed commercial and residential contractor and independent insurance adjuster with over 16 years' experience across 10 states. He has evaluated and managed construction for thousands of post-loss disaster projects and has led multiple Sales teams to succeed. Brad also has extensive experience in the Dispute Resolution Process of Appraisal. He will now provide leadership over the entire Cenco Building Services Sales organization.Matthew Dirr, General Manager of Cenco, is excited about the addition of Brad in this new role. "We are very pleased to have Brad's leadership on our team. His mix of commercial and residential construction experience, as well as his expertise in dispute resolution, rounds out our Sales capabilities and enables us to provide even more comprehensive services to our customers. This background will enable Brad to guide Cenco Building Services to the next level of excellence.""I am looking forward to making an immediate impact with Cenco Building Services as the new Vice President of Sales," says Brad. "They have built a quality roofing and restoration business in the Denver market, and value both their customers and their employees. It will be a great opportunity in the years ahead, working side by side with a talented group of Cenco team members."Cenco Building Services ( http://www.cencobuildingservices.com ) is a full-service residential and commercial general contractor, focused on the roofing, restoration and remodeling needs of clients in the Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs markets.