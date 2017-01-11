Esé Azénabor and My Refuge House celebrate strong women while fighting sex trafficking in Dallas

Esé Azénabor debuts its new collection titled Woman X Power at the brand-new Fashion Gallery on 100 Cole Street, Dallas TX 75207 in the Design District February 7th 2016.

Woman X Power Esé Azénabor

Contact

Stephania Schirru

***@dynamicallybpr.com Stephania Schirru

End

-- The designer's inspiration for her 8collection stemmed from observing powerful female business, industry and community leaders all across the world that give the weak a voice. My Refuge House (MRH), a non-profit that supports and empowers girls rescued from human trafficking in the Philippines, was one of Esé's inspirations. In particular, MRH's Director of Engagement, Kim Jones, who has devoted her time and energy into supporting the recovery of these precious girls became one of the new collection's muses. The designer was so touched by the heart- breaking stories and the mission of Restoring One Life at a Time through MRH that she had to get involved.Nigeria-born Esé created thecollection to demonstrate that strong, confident and almost-intimidating women can be sexy as well as feminine. The entire collection pays homage to women powerhouses that lay the pavement for the following generation of women leaders to come.Esé Azénabor is known for its beadwork, but in this collection the envelope was pushed even further by creating 3D beadwork that will tell a story of its own. One can expect simple and clean lines. However, be prepared to gasp over beautiful green, white, gold, silver, and blush tones with some dark tones to complete the color palette. The runway show will also feature Esé's first bridal couture collection, created after several of her bridal designs went viral on the internet.February 7won't be your typical fashion show, in celebration of strong women, 30 Influencers will walk the runway to showcase that powerful women come in all shapes, sizes, and forms. These are as follows:Esé Azénabor, Stephania Schirru, Mebrat Pahlavan, Kim Jones, Rhonda Sargent Chambers, Christine Butcher, Erika Salter, Joanne Herda, Carinthia Kishaba, Brooke Branagan, Cathy Vieth, Phyllis Comu, Jennifer Cassidy, Emily Cassidy, Hillary Kennedy, Ruqaya Hamza, Carmen Surgent, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken, Dawn Mellon, Yana Greenstein, Melissa Roundtree, Melissa Enriguez, Donna Richardson, Ilana Narosov, Jessica Chinyelu Anibowei, Tama Tran, Shabnam Pahlavan, LaToya Jones and Naila Malik.Empress Gilbert, CEO of Expressive Geo Design will entertain the audience with her southern charm as the evening's emcee.Silent auction items, light bites, treats by Pudding on Smiles, and an open bar sponsored by Kruto Vodka will be available for guests to enjoy throughout the evening.A portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to My Refuge House to help support their work of restoration.Tickets can be purchased online at www.womanxpower.eventbrite.comFor press and sponsorship inquiries please email sschirru@dynamicallybpr.com