News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Esé Azénabor and My Refuge House celebrate strong women while fighting sex trafficking in Dallas
Esé Azénabor debuts its new collection titled Woman X Power at the brand-new Fashion Gallery on 100 Cole Street, Dallas TX 75207 in the Design District February 7th 2016.
Nigeria-born Esé created the Woman X Power collection to demonstrate that strong, confident and almost-intimidating women can be sexy as well as feminine. The entire collection pays homage to women powerhouses that lay the pavement for the following generation of women leaders to come.
Esé Azénabor is known for its beadwork, but in this collection the envelope was pushed even further by creating 3D beadwork that will tell a story of its own. One can expect simple and clean lines. However, be prepared to gasp over beautiful green, white, gold, silver, and blush tones with some dark tones to complete the color palette. The runway show will also feature Esé's first bridal couture collection, created after several of her bridal designs went viral on the internet.
February 7th won't be your typical fashion show, in celebration of strong women, 30 Influencers will walk the runway to showcase that powerful women come in all shapes, sizes, and forms. These are as follows:
Esé Azénabor, Stephania Schirru, Mebrat Pahlavan, Kim Jones, Rhonda Sargent Chambers, Christine Butcher, Erika Salter, Joanne Herda, Carinthia Kishaba, Brooke Branagan, Cathy Vieth, Phyllis Comu, Jennifer Cassidy, Emily Cassidy, Hillary Kennedy, Ruqaya Hamza, Carmen Surgent, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken, Dawn Mellon, Yana Greenstein, Melissa Roundtree, Melissa Enriguez, Donna Richardson, Ilana Narosov, Jessica Chinyelu Anibowei, Tama Tran, Shabnam Pahlavan, LaToya Jones and Naila Malik.
Empress Gilbert, CEO of Expressive Geo Design will entertain the audience with her southern charm as the evening's emcee.
Silent auction items, light bites, treats by Pudding on Smiles, and an open bar sponsored by Kruto Vodka will be available for guests to enjoy throughout the evening.
A portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to My Refuge House to help support their work of restoration.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.womanxpower.eventbrite.com
For press and sponsorship inquiries please email sschirru@dynamicallybpr.com
Contact
Stephania Schirru
***@dynamicallybpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse