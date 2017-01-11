Methods To Maximize Roi From Lead Generation

Contact

-- According to Marketing Prof and the Content Marketing Institute outbound marketing is going to make a comeback in 2017. This means that lead generation will become key (if it isn't already) to increasing revenue for many companies. However, successfully managing your lead generation process is a daunting task. Most B2B organizations agree that while they have to do lead generation it is a major pain to do it properly.So here are some simple steps to help you develop a better lead generation program.• Strategize and planFirst have a plan ready for your lead generation - who are you going to reach out to? how many people will you reach out to? if they don't respond how many contacts will you make? This will help you align the goals of everyone in the organization while ensuring you have the budget to accomplish your goals.• One step at a timeThere are a myriad of tools and companies available to help. Instead of stocking up on a bunch of tools go after a simple first step. It maybe that you simply contact a few people based on a certain title and track it properly in your CRM. Once your team becomes efficient at this one process then look at adding more steps to make your process more efficient. A phased in approach will ensure that you are optimizing your spend.• Interpret that less is moreSometimes having a lot of data can be an issue. When we talk to customers they'll tell us 10 things they want in addition to the basics (company name, person name, phone number, work email). They'll want things like college name, news events, new hires etc. This is great if you know how to leverage the information but if you do not then you'll make your sales and marketing team waste time trying to figure out what to do with it.A second key point to note is to always have standardized data. Don't try to get information for some targets while ignoring it for other targets. The more variation you have the more time you spend creating new processes.• Learning from your dataAccept the fact that not all leads will work out the way you wanted them to. Have a backup plan ready. Maybe the companies in that vertical did not like your product so try another vertical. Maybe your value proposition was not clear so make sure to try multiple value propositions. The point is be ready for failure and plan alternatives.• Tools still take up timeThere are many tools in the market that let you go to LinkedIn and copy information. This is a huge time consumer for sales and marketing teams. Evaluate how much time it actually takes your team to copy the information. This time could be better spent actually calling people or sending emails.• Don't clean up your own CRMFor almost every marketing and/or sales organization a huge cost center is the people they employ. Now having these people sit there and clean up basic CRM data is a huge waste of money. For most companies each call costs on average $5.14 after combining salary, benefits and office cost. Each minute your sales rep spend not contacting customers costs you a lot of money. Hire someone cheaper or outsource it to someone that is an expert, it'll be much cheaper!• Before you outsource lead generation, know your customerA huge mistake many companies make is outsourcing their lead generation process without knowing which businesses they should really contact. A good lead generation company will provide you a customer success rep that helps you think through the process. The person will make sure that you spend your money wisely even going through your data to help establish best practices (not because they're amazingly nice people but because companies make more money when they get recurring revenue...meaning if they help you succeed you'll keep them around longer as a vendor).About DataPure: We get our customers the most accurate leads and keep their CRM up to date. This allows sales and marketing teams to focus on contacting customers and generating money. All of our customers have seen a reduction of cost of acquisition and an uplift in their sales. If you are interested in leads or keeping your CRM data up to date drop us a note at amy@datapure.co