News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Pet Lady Hosting Coolest Pet Product Tour!
The Pet Lady is gearing up to host the Coolest Pet Product Tour, with stops at four shows in New Jersey, Virginia and Tennessee and featuring PetPace, Petcube, NoBowl, Sturdi Products, and WiggleLess.
There's no doubt that people love cats and dogs, and because of this the pet industry is booming and will continue to flourish into the future. According to Packaged Facts, a leading market research firm, by 2020 the U.S. pet industry is expected to reach $96 billion in sales. With so many products on the market to choose from, pet parents can easily become overwhelmed with options and may even miss out on some of the latest and greatest inventions.
The Pet Lady is excited to host the 2017 Coolest Pet Product Tour, where she will be presenting 5 innovative brands directly to consumers. For those in New Jersey, Virginia or Tennessee, be sure to mark your calendars and stop by one of the following shows to check out these products and view demos firsthand. The Coolest Pet Product Tour will include: PetPace, Petcube, NoBowl, Sturdi Products, and WiggleLess.
Show Details:
Super Pet Expo - www.superpetexpo.com
Edison, NJ - February 10-12, 2017
NJ Home Show - www.homeshowexpo.com
Edison, NJ - March 10-12, 2017
Super Pet Expo - www.superpetexpo.com
Chantilly, VA - March 17-19, 2017
Nashville Home Show - www.nashvillehomeshow.com
Nashville, TN - September 8-10, 2017
PetPace: PetPace Collar is a patented smart collar, fitted with multiple sensors and backed by sophisticated veterinary software and a huge data base, which seamlessly and non-invasively reads the patient's vital signs, physiological and behavioral parameters. The collar provides early detection for most diseases or illnesses that may afflict a dog or a cat in its lifetime and alerts the owner and the designated veterinarian to take swift action. It can be easily adjusted to accommodate the specific needs or health risks of any breed, age, life-style or geographical location of your pet. Learn more at: http://petpace.com/
Petcube: We love our pets, but our busy lives can keep us apart when we want to stay close. Founded in late 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Petcube is a global leader in Connected Pet, defined at the intersection of Connected Home and pet care. Its first product, Petcube Camera, is an interactive pet camera that lets pet owners see, talk to and play with their pets remotely from their smartphone. Petcube is dedicated to connecting people with their pets through technology. Learn more at: https://petcube.com/
NoBowl: The NoBowl Feeding System, a new and genius invention that replaces the bowl with the hunt to, letting your cat stalk, trap and play with its food the way nature intended. This commonsense solution relies on a cat's natural instincts to support overall feline mental and physical wellness. Clean, safe and easy to use, the NoBowl Feeding System dispenses the dry food your cat loves in a way that triggers the inborn feline cycle of hunting, playing with prey, eating, grooming and sleeping. The NoBowl Feeding System reawakens your cat's natural instincts helping it become what it always wanted to be a happy, healthy hunter. Learn more at:https://nobowlcat.com/
Sturdi Products: Sturdi Products Inc. is a Washington State corporation, manufacturing pet products since 1993. Sturdi was founded on the principle of decreasing the stress of both pets and people by designing better products for use when traveling with pets. Sturdi has gained an international reputation for designing unique, attractive, durable & adaptable products that reflect the needs of customers who travel with cats and small dogs. Since the creation of the patented flex height SturdiBag pet carrier in 1992, Sturdi now offers over 40 professional quality & innovative products. All Sturdi Products are developed with a focus on safe pet travel, emergency preparedness planning & pet show exhibition. Learn more at www.sturdiproducts.com/
WiggleLess: WiggleLess® Back Brace provides comfortable back support for dogs, while improving their overall quality of life. WiggleLess® is designed to help stabilize the spine and prevent injury without restricting the dog's activity. When used as directed, the vet-recommended and patented WiggleLess® Back Brace offers firm support, back stability and stress relief for dogs. Featuring a durable, lightweight and breathable construction, the brace's built-in boning provides the snug and comfortable back support that a dog needs, while allowing for full freedom of movement. Learn more at: https://wiggleless.com.
About The Pet Lady: Dana Humphrey AKA "The Pet Lady" travels from Coast to Coast to pet trade shows and consumer events such as Superzoo, Global Pet Expo, Intergroom, Pet News Now, NAVC, Total Pet Expo, Super Pet Expo and "mutts" more, to scout out the hottest, hippest and most unique pet products on the planet! Bringing you tips and tricks from the top vets, groomers, trainers on how to safely travel and live happy with your pet! From Fox, ABC, NBC and other media outlets "The Pet Lady" will be in a city near you soon, showing off the latest and greatest tech pet gadgets, cozy comforts and fab gift idea's for man's (and woman's) best friend! Learn more at: http://www.thepetlady.net.
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @petladyworld
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse